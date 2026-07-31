Podcast: Major Michigan takeaways from 2026 Big Ten Media Days

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie, Anthony Broome and Chris Balas break down their major takeaways from 2026 Big Ten Media Days at the International Ballroom inside the Hilton Chicago. Estimated time stamps for each topic are below:

(00:00) Intro

(1:07) Impressions of Kyle Whittingham at media day

(8:15) The Wolverine Magazine ad

(8:52) Michigan’s expectations in 2026

(23:19) Approach to Ohio State rivalry

(34:10) BetMGM ad

(34:48) Other takeaways

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