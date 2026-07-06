Podcast: One thing to know about each Michigan football 2026 opponent

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie breaks down (at least) one thing to know about each Michigan football opponent in 2026, from Western Michigan in the opener to the regular-season finale at Ohio State. This is Sayfie’s annual quick-hitting episode that is jam-packed with bite-size information on each team the Maize and Blue will face this season, perfect for giving you tidbits to share with friends this summer and knowledge you can take into the fall.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

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