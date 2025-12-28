Podcast from Orlando: Reacting to Kyle Whittingham's introductory press conference at Michigan

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie is on site in Orlando reacting to the Kyle Whittingham introductory press conference as the 22nd head coach in Michigan football history.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!