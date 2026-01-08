Podcast: Taylor Tatum commits (live reaction!), Michigan transfer portal targets, roster retention, more

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome discuss it being two years to the day since Michigan Wolverines football won the national championship Jan. 8, 2024, break down transfer portal targets and commits, including former Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum, who pledged while we were on air! We finish up with College Football Playoff semifinal predictions.

Estimated timestamps for each topic are below:

(00:00) Intro

(1:30) Michigan wins national championship two years ago today

(4:50) Michigan loses Cole Sullivan, but retention efforts have been strong

(10:20) Taylor Tatum commitment

(15:11) Michigan lands three transfer portal specialists

(23:01) Top transfer portal targets

(47:06) No Man Knows The Future