Podcast: What to make of Citrus Bowl, vibe outside the locker room, new Michigan staff under Kyle Whittingham

On this episode of The Wolverine Podcast, Clayton Sayfie and Anthony Broome break down Michigan’s 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl on New Year’s Eve, what to make of what we saw, the transfer portal opening up and coaching hires being made under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Watch this episode in the video embed at the top of the screen or on our YouTube channel. Listen in the embed below or search ‘The Wolverine’ wherever you get your podcasts.

The Wolverine Podcast is available on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and more!