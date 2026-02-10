Power ranking Michigan's 2026 transfer portal additions

Michigan Wolverines football brought in 19 transfers out of the portal ahead of the 2026 season, the program's first under head coach Kyle Whittingham. Five of them are from Utah, where Whittingham spent the last 21 seasons as the head coach, while others have ties to the staff. Here's our power rankings of Michigan's transfer additions. Keep in mind that this set of rankings takes into account what impact the players will make on the team right away, instead of weighing remaining eligibility as the top factor.