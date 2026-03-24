WATCH: Jason Beck talks Michigan QB Bryce Underwood, RB Savion Hiter, more spring ball

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck met with the media Tuesday evening to discuss spring practices one week in. Watch video from his press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck

• On sophomore wide receiver JJ Buchanan thriving at Utah and his transition to Michigan: “And he came in, in the summertime as a true freshman, so we didn’t have spring ball with him. He just showed up in the summer. Early on in fall camp, within that first week, he just made some big, contested catches. And you just saw him to do it and you go, ‘Alright, let’s give him more opportunities and more opportunities,’ and he just kept going. So, sure enough, game one, UCLA, he started. First snap, he’s starting and played. So, it was just his ability to make plays when the ball came his way. Now, he was very, I don’t know if raw is the right word, but he showed up from high school and he kind of was the player he was and he was able to do that. So, now, it’s just a matter of continuing to develop his skills, his abilities, work on his releases, work on his routes, getting in and out of breaks, really adding the skill to his game. But his mindset and just showing up and making plays, that’s who he is. And so he’ll plug in here and play and do that, while he develops all those other things that will help him be a better player.”

• On how much Michigan will use sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood as a runner: “Do what they do best, and so if they can run and it’s a weapon, then they’ll be fine. If guys aren’t good runners, then they get themselves hurt. If guys are good runners, they’re comfortable doing that and they excel at it, then you have good success. But that’s just part of playing the position. You do have to be smart about it. You don’t want to run your quarterback 25 times, unless you have a bye week or something to get him back. But it does seem to be a part of Bryce’s skill set, doing some of the QB run game. He pulls it down and goes, and he looks pretty impressive. Now, we’re obviously not live, but we have a whole season of live film of what he did as a runner, and he did a nice job. So, we’ll look to build on what he does well and utilize those talents.”