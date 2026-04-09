WATCH: Kyle Whittingham discusses Michigan football 10 practices into spring

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media Thursday morning to discuss his team 10 practices into spring ball. Watch video from his press conference in the player at the top of the screen.

Key quotes from Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham

• On winter sports at Michigan: “First things first, congrats to our basketball team. Dusty May and his crew — what a year. Incredible season. National champions. Just a fun team to watch, and just so proud of those guys and congrats to them. Frozen Four starts tonight. We’re also in that. We’re excited to watch the men’s hockey team, and hopefully get a victory tonight and get into that championship game on Saturday. So, a lot of good stuff going on at Michigan right now, and all the best to Coach [Brandon] Naurato and the boys tonight.”

• Michigan’s spring practices: “Spring ball. Two thirds of the way through — 10 down, five to go. It’s been a very productive first 10 practices. A lot of positives. Offense is progressing. Defense is progressing. Everything is on track and where you would hope it would be. There are new schemes on both sides of the ball, so that was the first order of business, to get those schemes installed and up and running, which we have done. Guys are working hard. Really haven’t had a bad practice. Some better than others, obviously, but nothing we can say, ‘Hey, that was a step backwards.’ So, positive in that respect.”

• Injury to Michigan running back Micah Ka’apana: “One big downer. Micah, our running back, Ka’apana, is out for the season. Lower leg injury. So, we’ll miss him. It’s unfortunate, but so far we’ve been healthy other than that. That’s a loss, something that I’m sure he’ll return from and will be back for the ’27 season. It looks like he’s going to be out for the ’26 season.”

• On if Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill is throwing confusing looks at sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood: “It’s happening. And Jay, with his scheme, there are a lot of looks. I can’t imagine he’s going to face anyone more sophisticated and with as multiple looks as what he’s getting this spring, so that’s a good thing. Well, he’s improved overall, without a doubt. His footwork is better. He’s making better decisions. Still a work in progress, as is the whole football team, but Bryce is definitely taking steps forward in the spring, without a question.”