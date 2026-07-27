Michigan QB Bryce Underwood reveals three goals for this season, what he's learned training with Joe Burrow

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood was solid as a freshman starter in 2025, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions, but plans to take his game to another level in 2026.

In an interview on the ‘Rich Eisen Show,’ Underwood revealed his three primary goals for this season.

“I’m team-first, so the national championship is the main goal,” the 6-foot-4, 228-pound Detroit native said. “That’s No. 1. No. 2 is being the best player, the best quarterback in the country. The other thing is being the best leader I can be for my team, so those are the main three goals.

“Overall, being more of a leader, vocalizing leadership. That’s been one of the biggest step ups for me. Continuously getting closer with my teammates in that aspect, so they can trust me. Trust is a big factor in leadership.

“[I was a] young guy [last season], so it wasn’t more vocalizing, it was more of me showing and showing I can be a leader, rather than me vocalizing. This year is different for me.”

Last season, Underwood was up and down, playing well in some games but struggling in others such as the loss to Ohio State. He said he’s “definitely” going to be a different Underwood this season.

“How much time I put into it,” Underwood said of how. ‘When I’m at home, I do it throughout the house like it’s a continuous repetition of everything I’ve been learning. Change of directions, going up the stairs, anything.

“I felt overall I could’ve done a better way of showing that I fully trust the play book and everything in those ways by staying more … I was in the film room a lot, but I could’ve done a little more on my behalf, as well.”

Underwood shed some light on the challenges of not having a specific quarterbacks coach last season, when Chip Lindsey both led that position and served as offensive coordinator.

“It could’ve been more of a reason of why [there were struggles],” Underwood said. “I feel that having an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach all in one, the offensive coordinator has so much like the game plan, had to get the things to the receivers, linemen, tight ends, running backs. They have a whole bunch of responsibilities to take care of.”

Underwood discussed what he took from last season and wants to improve upon.

“Being mentally stronger,” the Michigan signal-caller said. “I feel like last year was more of, OK, see if I’m physically gifted, and now it’s about how mentally strong I can be going through the season no matter what. Of course, the goal is to go 1-0 every week, but being mentally strong every game.

“Just being calm, being really calm in the pocket, not feeling like I need to be in a rush for everything. Just being relaxed, calm.”

Lessons learned from Joe Burrow

Underwood has made frequent trips to California to train with trainer Jordan Palmer, who also has worked with former Michigan Big Ten championship-winning quarterback Cade McNamara. Underwood detailed his advancements.

“I’ve been working with Jordan Palmer, trainer,” he said. “It’s been going very well. I’ve been having a lot of fun, simplifying everything and trying to be the best I can be.

“Overall, just simplifying everything, making everything as simple and easy as possible.

“Just making the game way easier, not doing too much, just being calm, relaxed in the pocket. Just football.”

Palmer also trains Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who led LSU to the national championship in 2019.

“When I was training with him, it just looked calm, it looked easy, it looked simple. It’s just me watching like, ‘How can one have the footwork that’s so football but so effective and so quick?’ I’ve just picked it up, watching his film more and more and watching the why of everything. It just came to me.

“When I was training with him, it just looked calm, it looked easy, it looked simple. It’s just me watching like, ‘How can one have the footwork that’s so football but so effective and so quick?’ I’ve just picked it up, watching his film more and more and watching the why of everything. It just came to me.

“It’s just me really just witnessing it for the first time. I watched, and then I had Jordan explain to me what was going on, what am I seeing and why is it to simple? It just all clicked.”

When asked how much he thinks about getting another crack at Ohio State at the end of November and beating the Buckeyes in Columbus, the Michigan quarterback declined to give a strong quote.

“My goal is to be 1-0 every game, so that comes across. 1-0 every week.”

The first time the Wolverines can accomplish that is Sept. 5 against Western Michigan, and Underwood will look to show off his improvement beginning then.