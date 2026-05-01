Newsstand: Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati scores Elite 11 Finals invite

Tweets Of The Day

2027 Michigan quarterback commit Kamden Lopati has been invited to the Elite 11 Finals.

From Rivals’ Hunter Shelton:

Some of the last Elite 11 Finals invitations are being dished out on Thursday. West Valley City (Utah) West four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati is headed to Los Angeles.

The blue-chip Michigan pledge was announced as a finalist alongside Texas QB commit Ty Knutson. They become the 19th and 20th passers to join the roster ahead of the event, which is set to begin at the end of May.

Indiana QB commit Jameson Purcell and three-star Ryan Rakowski were also invited on Thursday. The updated roster can be seen here.

There are few higher honors for high school quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 27th year in 2026. It brings together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the end of May and beginning of June.

NEW: Michigan 4-star QB commit Kamden Lopati has been invited to this summer's Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles〽️



Read: https://t.co/emRlmUNJQt pic.twitter.com/gX2ZnsYk9w — Rivals (@Rivals) April 30, 2026

Michigan is one of 16 schools to win multiple national championships in men’s basketball.

#Michigan joins the list of schools who have won multiple national championships, a list that includes just 16 programs. pic.twitter.com/RbU20sbqur — Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) April 30, 2026

Michigan is the only Big Ten team to win a national title this century, which began Jan. 1, 2001. Maryland won it all in 2002, but was a member of the ACC at the time.

Big Ten programs to win a men's college basketball national championship this century:



• Michigan — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 30, 2026

Michigan will take on Duke Dec. 21 at Madison Square Garden, with the game to air on Amazon Prime, which has struck a deal with the Blue Devils.

Michigan basketball to play Duke at Madison Square Garden in 2026-27



Story: https://t.co/7fjDz0quhA — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) April 30, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I think he’s going to average over 16 points, and that’s just the belief I have in him. The role he had last year was pretty limited to his capabilities, and he’s not going to have any limit to what he can do this year. So it’ll be really exciting for him.”

— Michigan senior guard Elliot Cadeau on sophomore guard Trey McKenney

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: In-depth look at Michigan’s spring push for Top 100 WR Quentin Burrell

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 ATH Bode Sparrow breaks down Michigan interest, potential OV

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball, the 3-2-1: In-depth with Dusty May – roster completion, Morez Johnson, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: By the numbers: What to know about Michigan’s 2026 NFL Draft

• Steve Wiltfong, Rivals: 4-star 2027 safety Marcus Jones on Michigan offer: ‘Excited to see what the future holds’