Newsstand: Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati a top performer at Elite 11 regionals

Tweets Of The Day

Rivals analyst Charles Power ranked Michigan quarterback commit Kamden Lopati as the 11th-best performer at the Elite 11 regionals.

“Kamden Lopati turned in a solid showing, impressing with his touch and overall accuracy once he settled in during the workout,” Power wrote. “He did a nice job layering his throws and had some standout reps when throwing vertical routes down the right sideline. Lopati also showed quick feet and moved fairly well during drills. Like Peter Bourque, the Michigan commit is one of the older Elite 11 Finalists and is among the more physically filled out signal callers in the group. He looks all of 6-foot-1.5, 225 pounds and is likely close to his ultimate playing weight. The velocity may not be as overwhelming as some of the other Elite 11 Finalists, but Lopati looks to have a solid arm and turned in a good showing overall.”

Michigan point guard Elliot Cadeau has the ultimate motivator right there in Crisler Center.

Michigan PG Elliot Cadeau has plenty of motivation this offseason😤😤😤https://t.co/HjVV59SEdW pic.twitter.com/XWW6BkqBPl — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) May 26, 2026

An update on potential collective bargaining.

The state of the CSC is accelerating the bargaining talk. Millions in NIL that schools – mostly SEC/B1G – promised to athletes go unapproved.



While Big 12/ACC are against so-called amnesty, one idea is exempting NIL deals within a certain scope of the CSC’s range-of comp. https://t.co/EV0VOlGtS7 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) May 26, 2026

An update on four-star Michigan shooting guard target Devin Cleveland.

EXCLUSIVE: 4⭐️ SG Devin Cleveland breaks down his recruitment.



Where things stand with Michigan, Arkansas, Marquette, and Missouri + visits, timelines & his process right now 👀



Key quotes inside.

[READ] 👉 https://t.co/hxhcBG2jx3 pic.twitter.com/jgC4YQ1tfv — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) May 26, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“It’s funny, at the Final Four, we had the court and I had the aux, and I was like, ‘Alright, let’s play Lil Baby or something.’ And Yax said, ‘Nah, that ain’t us! That ain’t us! Put this on.’ I was like, ‘Alright, I got you. My bad,’”

— Michigan basketball strength and conditioning coach Matt Aldred on Yaxel Lendeborg and the origin of the team listening to Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’ during the 2025-26 season (via ‘Defend The Block’ with Brian Boesch)

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: ‘Absolute banger’: The origin story of Michigan basketball and Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Updates on the first official visit weekend

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: The Blueprint: A deep dive on Michigan’s in-state recruiting and its growing impact

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan football: What the last decade says about a potential Bryce Underwood sophomore leap

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Former Whittingham opponents know it — Utah fans might be entering the ‘find out’ phase