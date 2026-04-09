Kyle Whittingham quick-hitters: Michigan football spring practice updates

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham held a press conference Thursday morning, providing updates on spring practices. Here are bullet points with what Whittingham said.

Kyle Whittingham quick-hitters

• On winter sports at Michigan: “First things first, congrats to our basketball team. Dusty May and his crew — what a year. Incredible season. National champions. Just a fun team to watch, and just so proud of those guys and congrats to them. Frozen Four starts tonight. We’re also in that. We’re excited to watch the men’s hockey team, and hopefully get a victory tonight and get into that championship game on Saturday. So, a lot of good stuff going on at Michigan right now, and all the best to Coach [Brandon] Naurato and the boys tonight.”

• Michigan’s spring practices: “Spring ball. Two thirds of the way through — 10 down, five to go. It’s been a very productive first 10 practices. A lot of positives. Offense is progressing. Defense is progressing. Everything is on track and where you would hope it would be. There are new schemes on both sides of the ball, so that was the first order of business, to get those schemes installed and up and running, which we have done. Guys are working hard. Really haven’t had a bad practice. Some better than others, obviously, but nothing we can say, ‘Hey, that was a step backwards.’ So, positive in that respect.”

• Injury to Michigan running back Micah Ka’apana: “One big downer. Micah, our running back, Ka’apana, is out for the season. Lower leg injury. So, we’ll miss him. It’s unfortunate, but so far we’ve been healthy other than that. That’s a loss, something that I’m sure he’ll return from and will be back for the ’27 season. It looks like he’s going to be out for the ’26 season.”

• On if Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill is throwing confusing looks at sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood: “It’s happening. And Jay, with his scheme, there are a lot of looks. I can’t imagine he’s going to face anyone more sophisticated and with as multiple looks as what he’s getting this spring, so that’s a good thing. Well, he’s improved overall, without a doubt. His footwork is better. He’s making better decisions. Still a work in progress, as is the whole football team, but Bryce is definitely taking steps forward in the spring, without a question.”

• On Michigan players who have made big strides this spring: “[Freshman quarterback] Tommy Carr has been a pleasant surprise for us. He’s really progressed throughout spring, and emerged as — at least for right now — the No. 2 guy. There will be more competition going forward in fall camp, but if we had to play tomorrow, he would be the No. 2 guy. [Freshman wideout] Salesi Moa, who just got here a few months ago, has done some really good things. I’m not saying that’s a surprise, but he’s really made strides. Defensively, I think the young linebackers are really taking steps forward. We have very little experience returning at that spot and a bunch of new guys, and those guys have really stepped up and been progressing.”

• On depth on Michigan’s defensive line: “We feel very good about the depth up front on defense. I feel like, right now, we’ve got five D-tackles and five D-ends that are going to be guys that we can win with, and that’s all you can hope for. If you’re 2.5 deep at each [spot], inside and outside, then you’ve got a pretty good rotation going on. I feel like those guys have really stepped up this spring, and that’s maybe the deepest position group on the football team. It remains to be seen. Running back is really deep, as well. Well, it was before Micah went down. But defensive line should be a strong suit for us.”

• On examples on the Michigan offense of things that players are picking up on, and tools that the staff will give players to use this summer: “Really the whole offense has progresses and is doing some really good things. [Freshman running back] Savion Hiter is another bright spot. He’s really a great fit for this offense and has really impressed me with his blitz pickup. You’ve got to be able to pass protect. If you’re a running back, that’s part of the job description. For a true freshman, he is really doing a good job in that respect. Tools we can give them, I think one thing that will be critical is the players and the work that they put in on their own over the course of the summer. We have limited access to them, but they can go out there and do their player-run practices. When you’re implementing schemes on both sides of the ball and you’ve got a lot of young guys at certain positions, that really has to happen. We have to have a lot of production over the course of the summer, and that’s up to the players to make sure we get that done. Really good leadership on this team, so I don’t doubt that will not happen at all. It’s going to happen over the course of the summer.”

• On Michigan players saying practices are more “execution-based” and shorter: “High tempo. We push the tempo from start to finish, and I don’t believe in being on the practice field for hours and hours. The work is the work, and you’ve got to put it in and it’s got to get done, but if you can be more efficient and get it done in a more compressed amount of time, get the players on and off the field, I think that’s at least my feeling through the years that, that works best. It keeps the players more fresh, and I think that they’ve really done a good job of adapting to that new mentality and new philosophy. Of course, I don’t exactly know what the old way was, but they’ve said practices were a little bit longer. They have really done a good job responding to the high tempo and just the pace at which we’re working.”

• On Michigan players saying that the program is more disciplined now: “They are hungry and willing. I’m not going to say that they were a bunch of undisciplined guys, but our structure is different than what they were used to before, and so there was a little bit of an adaptation period — very short adaptation period. They caught on really quickly. We’ve had very few issues, knock on wood, discipline-wise over the last three months. We’re not perfect, but I think we’ve got a really high-character, good group of guys.”

• On the setup of Michigan’s spring game: “Well, the main thrust is to get a really in-depth, close look at the twos and the threes. There are going to be a lot of ones that won’t participate. We’re not going to put a guy in there that we know what he can do and he’s played hundreds of snaps here. It’s a chance to showcase twos and threes in as close to a game environment as we can structure and manufacture. It will be two separate teams. We’re trying to divide the teams up equally. Each position coach will divide his group into an A and a B group. A is not necessarily better than B. It’s an equal division. Then the head coaches of each team — which are to be determined, I haven’t decided who’s going to be the head coach of the maize and blue yet — will pick. For example, say the maize team picks first. So, they’ll take the A O-line group. That leaves the B group for the blue team, and then the blue team will pick first for the running backs. It takes about three minutes to get through it. But the bottom line and the final analysis is that we want a team that’s very equally divided. It’s not ones versus twos or anything like that.”

• On Michigan players that may not participate in the spring game: “We’re still discussing that, but there will probably be a dozen to 18 guys that don’t participate, depending on how we feel. We’ve still got four more practices before we make that final decision. And, if we get low on bodies … right now, we’re fine. But if we have some guys that aren’t able to go at that point, for whatever reason, we can always revert to an offense vs. defense scrimmage, and have a point system for the defense. That’s kind of our bailout if things go south. But, if things continue as they are, then we should be OK with maize and blue team on each side.”

• On Michigan’s offensive line: “We think we’re going to be just fine, ultimately, on the offensive line, but it’s been a little bit of a shuffling in and out during spring, guys with some nagging injuries, nothing that is very serious. But we did get a couple guys back this week. So, if we continue to trend in the direction we are right now, I think we’re going to be pretty solid up front on offense.”

• On if Michigan junior Jake Guarnera is going to be the center: “Yes. Yeah, he’s the center. He’s had a terrific spring and is really probably the leader of that offensive line group.”

• On the young Michigan linebackers that have stood out: “[Sophomore] Chase Taylor is doing a really nice job. [Senior] Troy Bowles is an upperclassman, played a lot of special teams snaps, not a lot of linebacker snaps. [Sophomore] Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng has flashed, as well. So, those would be the top three right now.”

• On if he’s gotten to know Michigan special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs better and how his unit is doing: “Very well. I know Kerry very well. Energetic guy, terrific addition for our staff and he has got a lot of juice, a lot of passion for what he’s doing. And I’ve got no doubt that we’ll be very solid on special teams with him running the show.”

• On what the strengths and weaknesses of Michigan’s team could be: “The defensive line, definitely a strength. The running back room, with [senior] Jordan Marshall and Savion leading the way, even with taking the hit with Micah, we still feel like we’ve got a really solid group there. The receivers have stepped up. [Sophomore] Andrew Marsh is the leader in that room, him and [sophomore] JJ Buchanan in particular have had really good springs. Depth in the secondary [is a concern]. We feel really good about who we project to be the ones, but we’ve got to develop some more depth behind those guys. Again, the linebackers are all young, as far as game reps. So, that’s a work in progress, and that’ll carry through summer and carry through fall. We’ve got a couple additions we’re making in the summer to that group that can help as well.”

• On Michigan focusing on pass protection, what’s being done to get it addressed: “The biggest thing we’ve done is hire Jim Harding as the offensive line coach. He’s outstanding. He’s been with me for 12, 13, 14 years — I’ve lost track. He produces a quality product year in and year out. He’s just terrific. I’ve got total confidence in Jim that he’ll do everything right. [Offensive coordinator] Jason Beck is also very adept at, if you have weaknesses, covering them up and doing things that can kind of take the focus off of that. Between those two guys and their ability to teach and scheme, I think we’ll be just fine.”

• On embracing Michigan’s traditions: “The tradition, the history here is incredible. It’s as steeped as any program in the country, maybe the most in that aspect. Michigan football, before I got here and after I leave, is Michigan football. So, I’m really more in a custodial role here. I’m not here to change any of that tradition or history. Putting our own stamp on the program and our own way of doing things? Yeah. But I’m very respectful and very aware of all the tradition and history here, and I don’t have the right — nor should I have the right — to alter or change that.”

• On if he ever met the late former Michigan coach Bo Schembechler: “Never in-person, no. Never. Respected him, absolutely, and observed him. There’s a set of CDs that I listened to, gosh, 20, 25 years ago — ‘Lasting Lessons with Bo,’ something like that. It was a two or three CD thing, and I listened to that probably 20 times, ironically enough. I’ve always been a big Bo Schembechler fan.”

• On if Lloyd Carr was at a Michigan practice: “I had the chance to meet with Lloyd personally in my office. What a guy, just a tremendous human being. Sharp, funny. I just really enjoyed my conversation with him. I had a chance to meet with quite a few guys from the past. Coach [Jim] Harbaugh‘s father [Jack Harbaugh], I met with him. I was actually able to get on the phone with Tom Brady the other day. I’m going to get on the phone with Derek Jeter tomorrow. I’m a Yankee fan from the word ‘go,’ so that’s going to be big. Coach [John] Beilein, as well. Who else? Jon Falk, what a stud he is. Red Berenson, the [former] hockey coach. Like I said, the tradition, this place is just oozing with all of those historical figures. Very respectful of them.”

• On Michigan graduate safety Rod Moore’s status: “He’s not doing a lot, but he’s on the field. He’s doing some individual drills and moving around. He’s still got a ways to go, but we think it’s progressing and trending in the right direction, and that will be a huge plus for us if he’s able to be in the lineup on September 5.”

• On offensive coordinator Jason Beck: “Well, his track record has been very good, especially the last few years. He came in and installed an offense from scratch, just like we’re doing here, last spring. The results speak for themselves. We were second in the nation in rushing and third or fourth in total O, third or fourth in scoring offense. So, he’s got a unique ability to put his players in the best position to succeed and very good at evaluating what they do well. The offense will be tailored to the strengths of the players — not vice versa. It’s not like here’s the offense, now we have to find the guys to run it. The offense is very adaptable and able to go in the direction of especially the quarterback’s skill set.”

• On how the offense lends itself to playing good complementary football: “Any time you’re strong running the ball, you can control the clock. There was only one team — I don’t even know who it was, probably a military academy — that was ahead of us last year. It’s not so much what you do on offense. If you just take care of the ball and don’t turn it over, have a high third-down conversion rate, those type of things are more important than how you do it. As long as you get those. As long as you convert on third downs, control the football, not turn it over, that’s what really gives complementary football for the defense.”