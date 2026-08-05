Newsstand: Michigan ranks No. 16 in coaches poll, begins practice today

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan football is No. 16 in the nation in the preseason coaches poll. The Wolverines are fifth among Big Ten teams, behind No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, No. 6 Indiana and No. 14 USC. There are three other Big Ten teams in the top 25 — No. 17 Penn State, No. 19 Washington and No. 22 Iowa. Utah, the program that Kyle Whittingham left after last season, checks in No. 21.

Former Michigan running back Hassan Haskins tried out with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. Haskins was with the Los Angeles Chargers last season.

Former Michigan RB Hassan Haskins tried out with the Detroit Lions Tuesday. https://t.co/GlXjKA5sRr — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 4, 2026

A play that Michigan could run this seasno:

Could see Michigan have Savion Hiter run this play with Jordan Marshall blocking👀 pic.twitter.com/dUfCvDtk2G — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) August 4, 2026

A look at Michigan basketball summer workouts.

The calm before the fall camp storm:

Peaceful for now. Tomorrow, fall camp begins! pic.twitter.com/YS4XNQ8Xgo — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 4, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I think the linebacker room is going to turn out to be pretty good. I think we’ve got some guys that a lot of people don’t know about. We’ve got five or six guys that I think can really play at the Big Ten level and play very well at the Big Ten level.”

— Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham at Big Ten Media Days

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Complicated scheme, John Henry Daley, Rod Moore: Five burning questions for Michigan defense

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan recruiting heat check on in-state Top 10 prospects

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan mailbag: Fall camp bold predictions on Underwood, a shootout with Oklahoma (?) and Roddy Gayle Jr.’s future

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jersey numbers, heights and weights for Michigan football summer enrollees

• Jamie Shaw, Rivals: 7-4 Dylan Betts, the No. 8 player in 2028, breaks down Michigan, UNC & his recruitment