Where Michigan football ranks in final AP poll of 2025 season

Michigan Wolverines football finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 record, 7-2 in the Big Ten, and ranks No. 21 in the final Associated Press poll top 25, which was released Tuesday, following Indiana’s 27-21 win over Miami in the national championship game Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

This is the 64th time that Michigan has ended the season ranked by the Associated Press, with the poll having been around since 1936.

This is the first time Michigan has finished in the top 25 since 2023, when the Wolverines went 15-0 and won the program’s 12th national championship, placing No. 1. U-M posted an 8-5 record in 2024, missing out on a spot in the top 25. The Wolverines concluded No. 3 in both 2022 and 2023.

Michigan was led by former head coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired following his second regular season at the helm. Interim head coach Biff Poggi took over ahead of the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl against Texas, a 41-27 loss at Camping World Stadium. Poggi was also at the helm for wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska during the regular season, while Moore served a suspension.

The Wolverines won nine games for the sixth time in the last seven full-length seasons (2020 was shortened). The Big Ten has played nine conference games dating back to the 2016 campaign, and this year marked the sixth time in nine full-length seasons that Michigan has had seven or more league victories. The Wolverines only lost to USC and Ohio State, after suffering a non-conference loss at Oklahoma in September.

Michigan is one of six Big Ten programs in the top 25, joined by No. 1 Indiana, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 17 Iowa and No. 20 USC.

For the second-straight year, the Big Ten had three teams in the top five of the final rankings. The conference checked in with six representatives in the top 25, second among conference to only the SEC (seven). The SEC saw all seven of its teams slot in the top 15. The Big 12 (five), American (three), ACC (2) and Sun Belt (1) made up the other teams in the top 25. One independent school, Notre Dame, was ranked, coming in No. 10.

Final AP poll top 25 rankings of 2025 season: Michigan checks in No. 21

1. Indiana (66 first-place votes)

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Georgia

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Texas

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. James Madison

20. USC

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. Navy

24. North Texas

25. Texas Christian