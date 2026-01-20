Where Michigan football ranks in final AP poll of 2025 season
Michigan Wolverines football finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 record, 7-2 in the Big Ten, and ranks No. 21 in the final Associated Press poll top 25, which was released Tuesday, following Indiana’s 27-21 win over Miami in the national championship game Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
This is the 64th time that Michigan has ended the season ranked by the Associated Press, with the poll having been around since 1936.
This is the first time Michigan has finished in the top 25 since 2023, when the Wolverines went 15-0 and won the program’s 12th national championship, placing No. 1. U-M posted an 8-5 record in 2024, missing out on a spot in the top 25. The Wolverines concluded No. 3 in both 2022 and 2023.
Michigan was led by former head coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired following his second regular season at the helm. Interim head coach Biff Poggi took over ahead of the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl against Texas, a 41-27 loss at Camping World Stadium. Poggi was also at the helm for wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska during the regular season, while Moore served a suspension.
The Wolverines won nine games for the sixth time in the last seven full-length seasons (2020 was shortened). The Big Ten has played nine conference games dating back to the 2016 campaign, and this year marked the sixth time in nine full-length seasons that Michigan has had seven or more league victories. The Wolverines only lost to USC and Ohio State, after suffering a non-conference loss at Oklahoma in September.
Top 10
- 1Live
Portal tracker
Live updates on Michigan's portal players
- 2
Rod Moore
Update on Michigan DB
- 3Hot
Who's next?
Portal commit candidates
- 4
Navy All-American Bowl
Thoughts on Michigan commits
- 5
B1G power rankings
Michigan still on top?
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Michigan is one of six Big Ten programs in the top 25, joined by No. 1 Indiana, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 17 Iowa and No. 20 USC.
For the second-straight year, the Big Ten had three teams in the top five of the final rankings. The conference checked in with six representatives in the top 25, second among conference to only the SEC (seven). The SEC saw all seven of its teams slot in the top 15. The Big 12 (five), American (three), ACC (2) and Sun Belt (1) made up the other teams in the top 25. One independent school, Notre Dame, was ranked, coming in No. 10.
Final AP poll top 25 rankings of 2025 season: Michigan checks in No. 21
1. Indiana (66 first-place votes)
2. Miami
3. Ole Miss
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Texas
13. Oklahoma
14. Utah
15. Vanderbilt
16. Virginia
17. Iowa
18. Tulane
19. James Madison
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. Navy
24. North Texas
25. Texas Christian