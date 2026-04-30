Newsstand: Watch Rayshaun Benny's emotional draft call with Jesse Minter, Lou Esposito
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was selected in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens, setting up a reunion with head coach Jesse Minter (who was Benny’s defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023) and Lou Esposito, the new Ravens defensive line coach who held the same position at Michigan from 2024 to 2025.
Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman discuss what Kyle Whittingham can accomplish at Michigan.
Michigan head coach Dusty May comments on an increase in NIL funding.
Quote Of The Day
“Traditionally, if you had a guy that was the best player in his town, county, state and he’s shooting 30 shots a game and then he comes to college, there’s an adjustment, because every play is not going to be run for him and things of that nature. With McCoy, he’s played at a very high level. He’s physically mature; he’s a specimen athletically, and we expect him to make major contributions.”
— Michigan head coach Dusty May on five-star freshman signee Brandon McCoy
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Five Michigan basketball nuggets: The ‘3’ position, portal pickups, Morez Johnson Jr. and could L.J. Cason play after all?
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Stock Report: 5-star thoughts, positive vibes with Top 100 WR
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Inside Dusty May’s rebuild: Nine players will add to great competition starting this summer
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Intel: Victors Weekend scoop, coaches to see Top 100 targets
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: What Dusty May said about decisions for Michigan NBA Draft prospects Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau