RB Bryson Kuzdzal the latest Michigan player to withdraw from NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football running back Bryson Kuzdzal entered the NCAA transfer portal following the 2025 season and hiring of new head coach Kyle Whittingham. However, according to a report from Wolverines Wire’s Isaiah Hole, the 5-foot-11, 210-pounder will withdraw from the database and return to U-M for the 2026 season.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., native is a former walk-on who later earned a scholarship. He’s spent three seasons at Michigan and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Kuzdzal is one of several Michigan players to enter the transfer portal but decide to return under the new staff, joining cornerback Zeke Berry, safety Jordan Young, offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera and defensive tackle Enow Etta.

Kuzdzal returns to a running back room led by junior Jordan Marshall, who led the team with 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025 but was slowed by an injury at the end of the season, forcing him to miss the bowl game.

The Ada (Mich.) Forest Hills Eastern product played a key role for Michigan in 2025, despite entering the season fourth on the running back depth chart. He rose to third by midseason and was the lead back in two of the final three games — a win over Maryland (100 yards) and loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl (82). He also rushed 11 times for 38 yards in a loss to Ohio State to cap off the regular season.

All told, Kuzdzal rushed 76 times for 326 yards and 4 touchdowns, while hauling in 4 catches for 10 yards in 2025.

Kuzdzal appeared in six games on special teams in 2024, registering 2 tackles. He didn’t see game action while redshirting as a freshman in 2023.

While Kuzdzal was an unranked recruit, he held offers from Division-II schools. He chose, however, to take his shot at the FBS Power Four level as a walk-on. He recorded 1,378 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns as a running back and return man for the Hawks as a prep senior.