Jordan Marshall the third-ever Ohio native on cover of The Wolverine Michigan Football Preview Magazine

Michigan Wolverines football junior running back Jordan Marshall is on the cover of The Wolverine‘s 2026 Michigan Football Preview Magazine, which is available now for preorder. The team’s returning leading rusher joins a long list of Michigan standouts and legends who have appeared on the preview edition’s cover throughout the years.

The first glossy magazine version of The Wolverine’s football preview was released in 1997, with cornerback Charles Woodson on the cover.

Marshall is the first running back to appear on the cover since Blake Corum in 2023. Other Michigan running backs to serve as cover boys are Brandon Minor (2009) and Mike Hart (2005, 2007).

A Cincinnati native, Marshall is the first Wolverine from Ohio to appear on the cover since former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was born in Toledo, on the 2015 edition. The only other is Woodson in 1997.

Marshall began last season as a backup to Justice Haynes, who’s since transferred to Georgia Tech, and was hurt at the end of the year, but still racked up 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 attempts and 9 catches for 92 yards through the air.

A spring/summer captain as voted on by his teammates, Marshall has emerged as one of Michigan’s top leaders, with his role being vital since the program is going through a transition under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

“He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football here at Michigan,” Whittingham said on Big Ten Network. “He’s just a tremendous young man, as well as a really gifted running back.”

The 2026 Michigan Football Preview Magazine includes features on Marshall and other key players, along with conversations with coaches, opponent previews, expert columns and more.

Here’s a look at all of the covers of The Wolverine‘s football preview magazine since 1997: