Jordan Marshall the third-ever Ohio native on cover of The Wolverine Michigan Football Preview Magazine
Michigan Wolverines football junior running back Jordan Marshall is on the cover of The Wolverine‘s 2026 Michigan Football Preview Magazine, which is available now for preorder. The team’s returning leading rusher joins a long list of Michigan standouts and legends who have appeared on the preview edition’s cover throughout the years.
The first glossy magazine version of The Wolverine’s football preview was released in 1997, with cornerback Charles Woodson on the cover.
Marshall is the first running back to appear on the cover since Blake Corum in 2023. Other Michigan running backs to serve as cover boys are Brandon Minor (2009) and Mike Hart (2005, 2007).
A Cincinnati native, Marshall is the first Wolverine from Ohio to appear on the cover since former head coach Jim Harbaugh, who was born in Toledo, on the 2015 edition. The only other is Woodson in 1997.
Marshall began last season as a backup to Justice Haynes, who’s since transferred to Georgia Tech, and was hurt at the end of the year, but still racked up 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 150 attempts and 9 catches for 92 yards through the air.
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A spring/summer captain as voted on by his teammates, Marshall has emerged as one of Michigan’s top leaders, with his role being vital since the program is going through a transition under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.
“He’s a guy that’s played a lot of football here at Michigan,” Whittingham said on Big Ten Network. “He’s just a tremendous young man, as well as a really gifted running back.”
The 2026 Michigan Football Preview Magazine includes features on Marshall and other key players, along with conversations with coaches, opponent previews, expert columns and more.
Here’s a look at all of the covers of The Wolverine‘s football preview magazine since 1997:
|Season
|Cover
|Headline
|1997
|Charles Woodson
|Double Trouble: All-American Charles Woodson A Threat With Or Without The Ball
|1998
|National Championship Ring
|Seeking Another Gem: 1998 Wolverines Are Going All Out To Ring Up A Title
|1999
|Ian Gold, Dhani Jones
|Pillars Of Strength: Senior Linebackers Ian Gold And Dhani Jones Provide Michigan’s Muscle In The Middle
|2000
|Drew Henson
|Taking Charge: Junior Drew Henson Ready To Lead High-Powered Offense In Pursuit Of Big Ten Title
|2001
|Lloyd Carr
|Gentleman General: Lloyd Carr Directs U-M Football With Class
|2002
|Defensive Line
|Fearsome Front: U-M’s D-Line Leads Strong Defense
|2003
|John Navarre
|Title Dreams: John Navarre And The Wolverines Are Gunning For A Championship
|2004
|Braylon Edwards
|Chasing No. 1: Braylon Edwards And Wolverines Race To Remain Atop Big Ten
|2005
|Mike Hart
|Title Run: Mike Hart And The Wolverines Are Eyeing A Third Straight Big Ten Crown
|2006
|Chad Henne
|Stand & Deliver: Junior Quarterback Chad Henne Is Ready To Lead Riled Wolverines
|2007
|Chad Henne, Mike Hart
|Dynamic Duo: Seniors Chad Henne And Mike Hart Aim To Cap Their Careers With A Championship
|2008
|Rich Rodriguez
|An Era Begins: Rich Rodriguez Leads New-Look Wolverines
|2009
|Brandon Graham, Brandon Minor
|Senior Strength: DE Brandon Graham And RB Brandon Minor Power The Wolverines
|2010
|Michigan Stadium
|Open House: Renovated Michigan Stadium Is Ready For 2010 Season
|2011
|Denard Robinson
|The Total Package: Dynamic Dual-Threat Quarterback Denard Robinson Leads The Wolverines
|2012
|Denard Robinson
|Crowning Glory: Senior QB Denard Robinson And The Wolverines Have Their Sights Set On The Big Ten Title
|2013
|Devin Gardner
|Leading The Way: Redshirt Junior Quarterback Devin Gardner Directs Michigan’s Offensive Attack
|2014
|Devin Gardner
|Time To Win: Devin Gardner Has One More Chance To Take Michigan To The Top
|2015
|Jim Harbaugh
|New Attitude: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Brings Hard-Nosed Mentality To The Wolverines
|2016
|Jabrill Peppers
|Taking Off: Linebacker Jabrill Peppers Is A Heat-Seeking Missle For A Team Thinking Title
|2017
|Rashan Gary
|In A Rush: Sophomore Defensive End Rashan Gary Is Ready To Break Out
|2018
|Rashan Gary, Chase Winovich
|Dynamic Duo: Defensive Ends Rashan Gary And Chase Winovich Form The Nation’s Best Bookend Combination
|2019
|Shea Patterson
|One More Shot: Senior Quarterback Shea Patterson Returns With Championship Goals
|2020
|Dylan McCaffrey, Joe Milton
|Young Guns: Dylan McCaffrey And Joe Milton Will Battle For Michigan’s Starting Quarterback Job
|2021
|Aidan Hutchinson
|Ready For Takeoff: Aidan Hutchinson And The Wolverines Hope To Fly High After Last Year’s Grounding
|2022
|Ronnie Bell
|One Step Ahead: Resurgent Wideout Ronnie Bell Looks To Keep The Big Ten’s Defending Champs Out In Front
|2023
|Blake Corum
|Everybody’s All-American: Michigan And Senior Blake Corum Are Ready To Run It Back For More
|2024
|Will Johnson
|Special Talent: Junior All-American Will Johnson Leads The Defending National Champion Wolverines Into A New Season
|2025
|Bryce Underwood
|High Hopes: Freshman QB Bryce Underwood Appears Poised To Lead Michigan
|2026
|Jordan Marshall
|Fast Company: Paced By Standout RB Jordan Marshall, The Wolverines Look To Make Big Strides This Fall