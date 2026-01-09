Michigan RB Justice Haynes to enter NCAA transfer portal

Michigan Wolverines football running back Justice Haynes will enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced in a post on social media.

The 5-foot-11, 210-pounder spent one season at Michigan following two at Alabama and has one year of eligibility remaining.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Haynes is the No. 42 overall player and No. 3 running back in the NCAA transfer portal.

Michigan’s leading rusher — Jordan Marshall (932 yards in 11 games) — is set to return for his junior season in a winged helmet. The Wolverines have also signed No. 1 running back recruit Savion Hiter, a five-star prospect, and brought in former top-30 prospect Taylor Tatum, a junior who is transferring in from Oklahoma.

Appearing in seven games before suffering a season-ending foot injury that required surgery, which he underwent in early November, Haynes rushed 121 times for 857 yards (7.1 per carry) and 10 touchdowns. He also hauled in 13 receptions for 50 yards.

Despite missing nearly half of the season, Haynes ranked tied third nationally with 4 rushes of 50-plus yards, and he had a pair of 70-plus yard touchdown runs. He rushed for 100 yards and at least 1 touchdown in every game in which he played at least a half (he was hurt in the first half of a loss at USC).

Haynes appeared in 25 games with six starts over two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He played his freshman season with head coach Nick Saban and his sophomore year under first-year head man Kalen DeBoer. Position coach and assistant head coach Robert Gillespie was a holdover from Saban’s staff, remaining in Tuscaloosa under DeBoer.

Haynes put forth a solid 2024 season, ranking eighth in the SEC with 5.7 yards per carry. He rushed a total of 79 times for 448 yards and 7 touchdowns, splitting time with teammate Jamarion Miller.

Haynes rushed 25 times for 168 yards (6.7 yards per attempt) and 2 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2023, appearing in six games on offense and 13 overall that season. He rushed for 31 yards on 4 carries with an 11-yard long against Michigan in the Rose Bowl CFP semifinal.

The former four-star recruit was the No. 33 overall player and second-best running back in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.