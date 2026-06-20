Newsstand: A look at Michigan's Victors Weekend

Tweets Of The Day

A clip on Michigan running backs coach and run game coordinator Tony Alford, the only assistant coach that was with the program all of last season. Alford discusses how he desires the players to be close and play for each other.

"I expect when you watch our guys play that you can tell they care about one another, they push one another, and they're accountable to each other."



Leading the Blue » @Coach_AlfordUM#GoBlue | @UMCreditUnion pic.twitter.com/Kyqxqt4tuN — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 19, 2026

A highlight from Victors Weekend, Michigan’s biggest of June.

Michigan QB target Thaddeus Thatcher showing off his athleticism with a dunk during his OV ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Aw9NvZElzv — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 19, 2026

Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr. is set to be drafted to the NBA next week, likely in the first round.

A look at a breakfast at Crisler Center during Michigan football’s visit weekend.

A Twitter thread with photos of Michigan commits in Ann Arbor this weekend…

Commit Thread! 🧵



Almost all of Michigan's commits arrived on campus Friday morning for their official visits.



Here are photos of most of them, starting off with Kyle Whittingham greeting Rivals300 QB commit Kamden Lopati! pic.twitter.com/EWC1avMIeQ — Ethan McDowell (@ethanmmcdowell) June 19, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“We’re hanging out with each other in everything that we do — off the field, in the facility — and we hold each other accountable. If someone’s not doing something what we think we need them to, then we call them out on it. And it’s not a get-your-feelings-hurt kind of thing, it’s recognizing that whoever is telling you if they think you need to pick up the slack, it’s coming from a place of love.”

— Michigan junior offensive lineman Blake Frazier to The Wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: Blake Frazier reveals new weight, why Michigan offensive line will be much better in 2026

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Heat check on Michigan’s Victors Weekend official visitors

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: ITF EXTRA: Buzz on Salesi Moa, Andrew Babalola and more Michigan breakout candidates

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: National previews put Michigan just outside the Big Ten’s elite — That verdict feels about right

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball Intel: All eyes on Nikola Kusturica