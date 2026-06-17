Newsstand: Michigan releases game themes for eight home tilts

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan has released game themes for the eight home contests in 2026. Here are the highlights:

• Sept. 12 vs. Oklahoma — maize out

• Sept. 26 vs. Iowa — stripe out

• Oct. 17 vs Penn State — homecoming

• Oct. 24 vs. Indiana — block cancer

• Nov. 7 vs. Michigan State — military appreciation

• Nov. 21 vs. UCLA — senior day

2026 Season Game Themes



Ticket Interest List » https://t.co/2BGsyd6B1j pic.twitter.com/QJFJEcTtXi — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 16, 2026

Michigan was too good of an opportunity for Kyle Whittingham to pass up after stepping down at Utah.

"They got it all at Michigan, and so it was absolutely too good to pass up."



🗣️ Kyle Whittingham on coming to @UMichFootball#B1GToday pic.twitter.com/1kMoqXdVpU — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) June 15, 2026

Special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs has a long, impressive track record.

Leading our special teams unit 🎆



Take a moment and learn about Kerry Coomb's background. pic.twitter.com/VRmScs3VzN — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 16, 2026

Michigan guard L.J. Cason said the Wolverines have created a new standard of winning the national championship.

L.J. Cason told @TheWolverineOn3 that Michigan set a "standard" last season, and he's not settling for anything less going forward.



Full conversation: https://t.co/7o5jTzbJmj pic.twitter.com/mORoioRbI3 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 16, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Obviously, coming from the state of Ohio, I wanted to be out there as much as I could, tried to push it, do everything I could. I gave it my best shot and couldn’t go. But that’s something that obviously I think about every single day when I work out and something that I’m excited to be able to play in a full Ohio State game and have the opportunity to do that and be out there with my teammates, because that’s why I’m ultimately out there, playing for him.”

— Michigan junior running back Jordan Marshall to The Wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: One of Jordan Marshall’s big goals for 2026 and insight on ‘explosive’ Savion Hiter

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: Michigan’s L.J. Cason planning to play late in 2026-27 if healthy and five-for-five rule passes

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Stock Report: Flip watch and official visit updates

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan stars go back-to-back-to-back in latest ESPN mock draft

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Newsstand: All 3 Michigan stars will be in green room at NBA Draft