Newsstand: Michigan releases game themes for eight home tilts
Tweets Of The Day
Michigan has released game themes for the eight home contests in 2026. Here are the highlights:
• Sept. 12 vs. Oklahoma — maize out
• Sept. 26 vs. Iowa — stripe out
• Oct. 17 vs Penn State — homecoming
• Oct. 24 vs. Indiana — block cancer
• Nov. 7 vs. Michigan State — military appreciation
• Nov. 21 vs. UCLA — senior day
Michigan was too good of an opportunity for Kyle Whittingham to pass up after stepping down at Utah.
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Special teams coordinator Kerry Coombs has a long, impressive track record.
Michigan guard L.J. Cason said the Wolverines have created a new standard of winning the national championship.
Quote Of The Day
“Obviously, coming from the state of Ohio, I wanted to be out there as much as I could, tried to push it, do everything I could. I gave it my best shot and couldn’t go. But that’s something that obviously I think about every single day when I work out and something that I’m excited to be able to play in a full Ohio State game and have the opportunity to do that and be out there with my teammates, because that’s why I’m ultimately out there, playing for him.”
— Michigan junior running back Jordan Marshall to The Wolverine
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: One of Jordan Marshall’s big goals for 2026 and insight on ‘explosive’ Savion Hiter
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: Michigan’s L.J. Cason planning to play late in 2026-27 if healthy and five-for-five rule passes
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan Recruiting Stock Report: Flip watch and official visit updates
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan stars go back-to-back-to-back in latest ESPN mock draft
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Newsstand: All 3 Michigan stars will be in green room at NBA Draft