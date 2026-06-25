Newsstand: Jordan Marshall, Trey Pierce, Bryce Underwood to represent Michigan at NBA Draft

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan football will send senior defensive tackle Trey Pierce, junior running back Jordan Marshall and sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood to Chicago for Big Ten Media Days July 30. The event begins July 28, with the Wolverines set to attend on the third and final day. Those three players will be flanked by head coach Kyle Whittingham, who’s entering his first season at Michigan after 21 in charge of the Utah program.

Excited to have Jordan, Trey, and Bryce represent us at B1G Media Days next month! 〽️ pic.twitter.com/WPQITxrFtK — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 24, 2026

Michigan had as many lottery picks in 30 minutes on Tuesday as Michigan State has had in 20 years.

MSU hasn't had a lottery pick in almost a decade 😳 pic.twitter.com/OvCMA6CodQ — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) June 24, 2026

A look at how Michigan has been the class of the Big Ten at producing first-round NBA Draft picks:

First-round NBA Draft picks by current Big Ten school since 2013:



Michigan — 15

UCLA — 10

Washington — 8

Indiana — 7

MSU — 6

Illinois — 5

Oregon — 4

Maryland — 4

USC — 4

Iowa — 3

OSU — 3

Purdue — 3

Wisconsin — 3

Rutgers — 2

PSU — 1

Nebraska — 0

Minnesota — 0

Northwestern — 0 pic.twitter.com/IyFZRsCCUJ — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) June 24, 2026

Michigan hockey landed the top 2027 NHL Draft prospect in defenseman Landon DuPont, according to reports that surfaced Wednesday.

From MLive:

Defenseman Landon DuPont, a projected top NHL prospect in the 2027 NHL draft, reportedly committed to Michigan on Wednesday over other blue blood programs Michigan State, Denver and Minnesota.

Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects was the first to report the move.

DuPont is set to join a Michigan team that earned the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament last season before falling in double overtime to eventual champion Denver in a national semifinal.

The Wolverines are hoping the star defenseman can help end a lengthy championship drought. They have reached the Frozen Four nine times since their last title in 1998 but are 1-9 in those games.

DuPont, 17, helped the Everett Silvertips win a Western Hockey League title last season, registering 18 goals and 55 assists in 63 regular-season games before adding 23 points in 18 postseason contests.

Although he is not eligible for this week’s NHL draft, he is viewed as a generational talent. In the 2027 draft rankings from The Athletic’s Scott Wheeler, DuPont is No. 1.

Landon DuPont is headed to the University of Michigan this fall. Huge get for Coach Naurato and a team that is loaded headed into next season. — Mike Grinnell (@MikeGrinnell_) June 24, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“I made the right decision for not only me, but my family too, and I’m going to have a really good career there, I know. And also, basically, me coming to Michigan, I’ll be set for life in the long run, so I’m happy I made that decision.”

— Top 100 Michigan defensive line commit Xavier Muhammad, reflecting on his commitment one month after making it

Headlines Of The Day

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Top 100 Michigan DL commit Xavier Muhammad knows he made the right decision after OV

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball, the 3-2-1: Final thoughts on Dusty May, the program’s future, a prediction

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: NEW MICHIGAN PREDICTION: Updates on several major recruiting battles

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Wemby stopper? Aday Mara discusses upcoming matchups with Victor Wembanyama, heading to title-contending Thunder

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Three Michigan basketball nuggets: An ambiguous announcement by Warde Manuel, Mike Boynton Jr.’s roster and staff