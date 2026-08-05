Rod Moore among standouts in Michigan's first fall camp practice

Michigan Wolverines football defensive coordinator Jay Hill held a press conference after U-M’s first fall camp practice Wednesday, and he was asked which players stood out the most. The first one out of his mouth was graduate safety Rod Moore, a sixth-year player who spent most of the last two seasons out with an ACL injury.

“Well, it was pretty fun to see Rod Moore out there again today,” Hill said. “I think it was his third play, and he got an interception, so hopefully that’s a phenomenal trend for him. He stood out.”

Moore, senior defensive end John Henry Daley, who’s coming off an Achilles injury sustained last November, and graduate linebacker Max Alford are among the players on a “pitch count” when it comes to reps in practice, per Hill.

“Anybody that’s coming off an injury — us coaches have been around now — we’ve got to be super smart with how we bring them along,” Hill noted. “It doesn’t matter how good they’re doing, if all of a sudden you throw them in the mix and you give them too many plays and they get re-injured and get a huge setback. So we just have to make sure that we’re getting them better. The other thing you can’t do is you can’t be scared of injuries in football. So these players have to go, but it’s like we’ve got to be working them in the right direction.”

Daley began participating in team activities June 1 and was out there for practice Wednesday, a positive sign in his continued recovery.

“John Henry Daley was a first-team All-American last year,” the Michigan coordinator said of the Utah transfer who put up 11.5 sacks in 11 games in 2025. “He’s a very good player. Obviously, he’s coming off a very intense rehab, and that’s a tough injury. He’s about as far along in this progression as I’ve ever seen anybody with this injury, which is a tribute to John and how he works and the toughness he has.

“We’re going to have him on the field. The way he looked and moved today, we’re going to have him on the field, and he’s going to help us.”

Hill wouldn’t give any guarantees, but based on what he saw Wednesday, he believes Michigan will have both Moore and Daley available for the Sept. 5 season-opener against Western Michigan.

“We’ll see. That’s to be determined,” he said. “But I would hope after today that they’re ready for week one.”

Once Michigan has both on the field, the Wolverines are getting two difference-makers. Hill, who coached Daley at BYU in 2023, broke down just what makes the 6-foot-3 end special.

“He is so tough and so competitive,” Daley said. “I’ll give you a good example: We were playing pickleball this summer, and he walks out there, he’s coming off an Achilles tendon [injury]. He’s out there, no shoes on, and you would have thought that was the most important thing to happened to him this year. He played with such an intensity. He hates to lose. He was just crushing the ball at a kid that really hadn’t played much — and he doesn’t care. He will go after you.

“But that’s what makes him good: He’s going to fight. He’s going to claw. He’s tough and he plays with an intensity that you’re supposed to play with.”

Other Michigan fall camp standouts on day one

Hill mentioned other players who stepped up on day one of fall camp.

“[Sophomore linebacker] Chase Taylor continues to stand out,” Hill said. “I saw Troy Bowles make a couple plays. There were a bunch of plays out there where the front looked stout, and that’s what we need. We need those front guys to continue to be stout.

“It’s probably a little premature to point everyone out. Let me watch film, and I can probably tell you in a couple days exactly who’s standing out.”