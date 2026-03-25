Newsstand: Ron Bellamy officially back with Michigan football program

Tweets Of The Day

After spending five seasons as an assistant coach under Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan wide receiver, has rejoined the program as a new role, as the senior director of recruiting relations.

Bellamy, a Louisiana native, was a head coach in the state of Michigan at West Bloomfield, and should help with recruiting across the board but especially in state. Here’s more on Bellamy’s background with high school football and as a player:

Bellamy completed his 11th year as the head football coach at West Bloomfield High School in 2020, capturing the Division 1 state championship with a 41-0 victory over Davison at Ford Field. Bellamy helped the Lakers program post an 11-1 record and secure their first state title.

He led the Lakers to the playoffs in each of the past seven years, including a trip to the Division 1 state finals in 2017 and back-to-back appearances in the regional finals in 2018 and 2019. Bellamy compiled a 76-41 record during his 11 seasons at the helm of the Lakers and led the program into the playoffs during his final seven seasons. Before his arrival, the school only qualified for the playoffs twice.



Bellamy was instrumental in helping his players at West Bloomfield achieve their goal of playing collegiate football, helping 165 players earn scholarships, including 50 at the FBS level.

As a student-athlete at Michigan, Bellamy started 25 of the 36 games that he played at wide receiver during his career. He hauled in 67 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns during his career, including 46 catches for 530 yards and five TDs as a senior.

Happy to have Ron Bellamy, Richard Perry, John Collins, Skylar Phan, Tyler Markray, and Lexi Hughes with the program on our recruiting staff! pic.twitter.com/rGRd2zEmRv — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 24, 2026

Here are some highlights of Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg during the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament:

Yaxel Lendeborg has Michigan looking DOMINANT through the first weekend of #MarchMadness 🐺 pic.twitter.com/COsOvfwAOa — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2026

Michigan head coach Dusty May discusses what his dream job was early in his career.

I talked to Dusty May earlier today about the inevitable speculation once other jobs open up in this cycle.



“I’m incredible happy at Michigan. We love Ann Arbor. This place has been great to us, it’s made us feel like home.”



pic.twitter.com/1v7ph33vCT — Zach Gelb (@ZachGelb) March 25, 2026

Some new shoes that are dropping soon:

"Michigan" style colors pace this Nike Dunk Low Ⓜ️

📆 Coming soon to Nike ($125)



Full details: https://t.co/FWt9yX8t6q pic.twitter.com/IBI3ssphQn — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) March 24, 2026

Michigan is the favorite to win the national championship, per BetMGM:

NATIONAL TITLE ODDS, per @BetMGM



Michigan +300

Arizona +325

Duke +425

Houston +700

Purdue +1200

Illinois +1400

Iowa State +1700

UConn +2500

St. John's +3000

Michigan St +3000

Arkansas +4000

Nebraska +5000

Tennessee +6600

Alabama +10000

Iowa +10000

Texas +25000 — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 24, 2026

Quotes Of The Day

“I’ll tell you what, I was really impressed, he is a really hard worker. When we got here in the winter, he is one of the hardest workers on the team [in the] weight room and on the field. So, there are a lot of great qualities there that allows you to develop that kind of player. And his teammates really respect him because of that work ethic that they’re seeing every day.”

— Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck on sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Jason Beck on goals for Michigan QB Bryce Underwood in spring practices, and no more holding him back in the run game

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: NEW PREDICTION: Michigan trending to land another recent visitor

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: News and Views: New Michigan O.C. Jason Beck has plans for Bryce Underwood … receiver room impressing

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan football: OC Jason Beck explains JJ Buchanan’s role, upside in familiar system

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan OL updates: Finding ‘best five’ with a lot of options, starter recovering from injury, goal for spring ball