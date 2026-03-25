Newsstand: Ron Bellamy officially back with Michigan football program
Tweets Of The Day
After spending five seasons as an assistant coach under Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore, Ron Bellamy, a former Michigan wide receiver, has rejoined the program as a new role, as the senior director of recruiting relations.
Bellamy, a Louisiana native, was a head coach in the state of Michigan at West Bloomfield, and should help with recruiting across the board but especially in state. Here’s more on Bellamy’s background with high school football and as a player:
Bellamy completed his 11th year as the head football coach at West Bloomfield High School in 2020, capturing the Division 1 state championship with a 41-0 victory over Davison at Ford Field. Bellamy helped the Lakers program post an 11-1 record and secure their first state title.
He led the Lakers to the playoffs in each of the past seven years, including a trip to the Division 1 state finals in 2017 and back-to-back appearances in the regional finals in 2018 and 2019. Bellamy compiled a 76-41 record during his 11 seasons at the helm of the Lakers and led the program into the playoffs during his final seven seasons. Before his arrival, the school only qualified for the playoffs twice.
Bellamy was instrumental in helping his players at West Bloomfield achieve their goal of playing collegiate football, helping 165 players earn scholarships, including 50 at the FBS level.
As a student-athlete at Michigan, Bellamy started 25 of the 36 games that he played at wide receiver during his career. He hauled in 67 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns during his career, including 46 catches for 530 yards and five TDs as a senior.
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