Seven Michigan football players named preseason All-Big Ten by Lindy's

Michigan Wolverines football has seven preseason All-Big Ten selections in Lindy’s 2026 college football preview magazine, led by four first-team picks in junior running back Jordan Marshall, junior offensive lineman Andrew Sprague, senior defensive end John Henry Daley and senior cornerback Jyaire Hill. Here’s a look at the Wolverines who appeared on the Lindy’s list:

First team: Junior RB Jordan Marshall, junior OL Andrew Sprague, senior DE John Henry Daley, senior CB Jyaire Hill

Second team: None

Third team: Junior OL Blake Frazier, sophomore WR Andrew Marsh, junior S Chris Bracy

Michigan had only one first-team All-Big Ten honoree after the 2025 regular season in EDGE Derrick Moore, who became a second-round NFL Draft pick. The last time the Wolverines had four or more first-team All-Big Ten selections was 2023, when they had a whopping nine earn that distinction.

Marshall led Michigan with 932 rushing yards last season, tied atop the team with 10 touchdown runs. The 5-foot-11, 216-pounder began the year as the backup and ended it banged up, appearing in 11 games with four starts. Marshall was selected as first-team All-Big Ten.

The 6-foot-8, 315-pound Sprague opened all 12 regular-season games at right tackle, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention recognition. He graded out on PFF as Michigan’s best offensive lineman (72.6).

Daley transferred in from Utah, where he also played for new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham. He was a first-team All-American by the Walter Football Foundation in 2025, posting 17.5 TFL and 11.5 sacks in 11 games. His season was cut short due to an Achilles injury, but he’s been cleared for football activities this offseason and is set to compete for the Wolverines this fall.

Hill was an honorable mention All-Big Ten pick last season, named the team’s Defensive Skill Player of the Year. He’s played in 29 games with 22 starts for the Wolverines, uber experienced. Last season, he recorded 6 pass breakups and 1 interception.

Frazier spent most of his first season at Michigan in 2024 injured, and wasn’t fully healthy until the end of 2025 fall camp. He started the year as a backup but turned into the starting left tackle once thrust into the role due to an injury to senior Evan Link. Frazier opened eight games in 2025.

Marsh led Michigan in receiving last season, hauling in 45 catches for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns. That earned him an honorable mention All-Big Ten nod by the coaches and media and freshman All-American status by On3.

Bracy, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound Memphis transfer, is entering his fourth year of college football. He ended last season with 81 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, 10 pass breakups, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. He was a key piece for the Tigers and may start at safety for the Wolverines.