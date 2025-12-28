Sights and sounds from Michigan football Citrus Bowl practice, featuring Kyle Whittingham

Michigan Wolverines football held its second practice in Orlando Sunday afternoon ahead of the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl against Texas, and there was a special guest of sorts for this one.

Fresh off being introduced as the 22nd head coach at Michigan in a press conference that morning, Kyle Whittingham observed the Wolverines’ practice. He’s not coaching the bowl game — interim head coach Biff Poggi and staff are — but got a first-hand look at his new team.

Whittingham’s focus is more on next season than the bowl game.

“I’m going to try to stay out of the way,” the new Michigan coach said. “These guys have been coaching these guys the whole season. I’m excited to be around, observe, but I’m going to stay in the background.

“Excited to start meeting with these players. I already met with one player. You can probably guess who that was — our quarterback, [freshman] Bryce Underwood. That was a great conversation, spent about 45 minutes with him this morning.

“Mostly evaluating, meeting individually with players, on the phone to the recruiting class, making sure they get to know me and feel comfortable coming in. During the game, I’ll be up in the box, out of the way from the coaching staff. But I did meet with the coaching staff, as well, by the way, and was brutally honest with them that, hey, they’re all experienced coaches, they know the deal. What really sucks is you can win nine games, possibly 10, and be out of the job, and that’s just the reality of the profession. It’s unfortunate, but that’s the reality.”

Here’s a look at The Wolverine’s photo gallery from Sunday’s practice, courtesy of photographer Ty Kornblue. Watch video from Michigan’s practice at the top of this page.

