Michigan spring ball: Jay Hill throwing tough looks at Bryce Underwood, receivers stepping up, Savion Hiter shining

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood, a 6-foot-4, 228-pound Detroit native, opened all 13 games as a true freshman, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions. But Underwood has a big jump to make in his second year as a starter, and he’s already been named the No. 1 man behind center by new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Footwork is No. 1 for a quarterback, offensive coordinator Jason Beck has said, and tells a lot about what the player is thinking. Processing information, making reads and going through progressions are all things Underwood can improve on, and that’s part of the work this offseason. Defensive coordinator Jay Hill, who provides himself on confusing opposing quarterbacks, is helping out with that this spring.

“It’s happening,” Whittingham said of Hill throwing tough looks at Underwood. “And Jay, with his scheme, there are a lot of looks.”

Making mistakes is part of that process, but better now than in the fall, when the bullets are live.

“I can’t imagine he’s going to face anyone more sophisticated and with as multiple looks as what he’s getting this spring, so that’s a good thing,” the Michigan coach said.

“He’s improved overall, without a doubt. His footwork is better. He’s making better decisions. Still a work in progress, as is the whole football team, but Bryce is definitely taking steps forward in the spring, without a question.”

Michigan offensive linemen who’ve spoken to the media this spring have identified pass protection as a big area of focus heading into the 2026 campaign, after Underwood was pressured on 31.8 percent of his dropbacks last year, per PFF.

“The biggest thing we’ve done is hire Jim Harding as the offensive line coach,” Whittingham said. “He’s outstanding. He’s been with me for 12, 13, 14 years — I’ve lost track. He produces a quality product year in and year out. He’s just terrific. I’ve got total confidence in Jim that he’ll do everything right.

“[Offensive coordinator] Jason Beck is also very adept at, if you have weaknesses, covering them up and doing things that can kind of take the focus off of that. Between those two guys and their ability to teach and scheme, I think we’ll be just fine.”

Michigan’s wide receivers, too, may be one of the most improved groups on the team. Sophomore Andrew Marsh led the team with 45 receptions for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns last year, while classmate JJ Buchanan transferred in from Utah, where he hauled in 26 grabs for 427 yards and 5 scores in 2025.

“The receivers have stepped up,” Whittingham said. “[Sophomore] Andrew Marsh is the leader in that room, him and [sophomore] JJ Buchanan in particular have had really good springs.”

Two early enrollees will bolster the offense, too. Michigan needs depth behind Underwood, and freshman Tommy Carr has been better than expected. He’s the backup quarterback at the moment, and will compete for graduate Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, a Colorado State transfer who will join the team this summer, for the job heading into the season.

“Tommy Carr has been a pleasant surprise for us. He’s really progressed throughout spring, and emerged as — at least for right now — the No. 2 guy. There will be more competition going forward in fall camp, but if we had to play tomorrow, he would be the No. 2 guy.”

Freshman running back Savion Hiter is the other, consistently being mentioned as one of Michigan’s spring standouts on offense.

“Really the whole offense has progresses and is doing some really good things,” Whittingham said. “Savion Hiter is another bright spot. He’s really a great fit for this offense and has really impressed me with his blitz pickup. You’ve got to be able to pass protect. If you’re a running back, that’s part of the job description. For a true freshman, he is really doing a good job in that respect.”