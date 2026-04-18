Live updates, highlights, score: Michigan football spring game

Kyle Whittingham pregame interview

Key quotes from Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham on his Big Ten Network interview:

• On what he’s most looking forward to: “Well, first of all, great competition. We split the teams evenly. It’s not the ones versus the twos or anything like that. Compete, execute, play a clean game, try to be as penalty free as we can and get after each other and see what we got.”

• On Bryce Underwood: “Well, just run the offense in an efficient manner. Move the chains. Get the team in the end zone. He’ll be quarterbacking for both teams in the first quarter, so he’ll take every rep. Just need to see him in-game mechanics, doing things that the quarterback needs to do.”

• On if it feels more ‘real’ that he’s the head coach at Michigan: “I would say so. Now, we were here three times at Utah, so it’s not unfamiliar to me. But this does signify that spring’s ending, obviously, and the fall is right around the corner.”

• On what is on the line for each team: “The winning team gets Texas de Brazil. Losing team gets nothing. [I am on the winning team] no matter what happens.”