Live updates, highlights, score: Michigan football spring game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football is holding its annual maize vs. blue spring game (2 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network). Here are live updates from The Big House.
Play of the game?04/18/2026 02:20:26 PM
Markel Dabney just made the play of the game. The maize team went for it on fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, but Dabney flattened him at the line of scrimmage. That could seal the game for blue, but that team now has poor field position beginning at the 1-yard line. Chase Herbstreit is now in at quarterback.
Headed to the fourth quarter04/18/2026 02:14:18 PM
Blue leads 6-0 at the end of the third quarter, but maize is knocking at the door, with a second and goal at the 4-yard line to start the fourth quarter.
Another score: Blue 6, Maize 004/18/2026 02:12:08 PM
Blue scored again on a 40-yard field goal from Stuart Blake, after Tommy Carr, Jaime Ffrench and Savion Hiter led the team down the field.
Blake has made 2 field goals today — while Trey Butkowski (maize) missed a 29-yarder.
Halftime: Blue 3, Maize 004/18/2026 02:11:32 PM
Here are the stats from halftime.
One-handed grab from Michigan freshman Salesi Moa04/18/2026 01:58:32 PM
04/18/2026 01:58:19 PM
First score of the game
It took four possessions, but we have a score at Michigan Stadium. The maize team drove all the way down in the second quarter, led by quarterback Tommy Carr and running back Savion Hiter, but came up short on third and goal from the 5. Stuart Blake knocked home a short field goal to make it 3-0 with just over a minute left in the first half.
Kyle Whittingham pregame interview04/18/2026 01:10:03 PM
Key quotes from Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham on his Big Ten Network interview:
• On what he’s most looking forward to: “Well, first of all, great competition. We split the teams evenly. It’s not the ones versus the twos or anything like that. Compete, execute, play a clean game, try to be as penalty free as we can and get after each other and see what we got.”
• On Bryce Underwood: “Well, just run the offense in an efficient manner. Move the chains. Get the team in the end zone. He’ll be quarterbacking for both teams in the first quarter, so he’ll take every rep. Just need to see him in-game mechanics, doing things that the quarterback needs to do.”
• On if it feels more ‘real’ that he’s the head coach at Michigan: “I would say so. Now, we were here three times at Utah, so it’s not unfamiliar to me. But this does signify that spring’s ending, obviously, and the fall is right around the corner.”
• On what is on the line for each team: “The winning team gets Texas de Brazil. Losing team gets nothing. [I am on the winning team] no matter what happens.”
Michigan spring game format04/18/2026 12:57:04 PM
Here’s the format for Michigan’s spring game:
Maize and Blue rosters released04/18/2026 12:54:08 PM
Here are the rosters for maize and blue.