Michigan spring roster takeaways: Position switch, number changes, newcomers, more

Michigan Wolverines football released its 2026 spring roster on Tuesday, the same day it held its first practice. Here are takeaways from the unveiling.

Quick notes

• Michigan is now listing defensive tackles (instead of DL), defensive ends (instead of EDGE) and cornerback and safety (instead of grouping them all in as DBs).

• Michigan didn’t update heights and weights for returning players.

• There are 109 players on Michigan’s roster.

• Graduate quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, a Colorado State transfer, signed with the Wolverines but has yet to join the team. Head coach Kyle Whittingham alluded to U-M not having its full crop of quarterbacks until the summer while speaking at his introductory press conference.

• Offensive lineman Lawrence Hattar is not listed on the roster. He entered the portal this offseason but later withdrew. It’s unclear if he had eligibility remaining or not, considering he spent four seasons at Ferris State before one year at Michigan.

Position switch

Junior Manuel Beigel has switched from defensive tackle to offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Frankfurt, Germany, native appeared in eight games, including four along the defensive line, in his first two seasons with the Wolverines.

Number changes

There were a significant amount of jersey number changes from Michigan players:

• Senior WR Kendrick Bell — No. 10 to No. 0

• Senior CB Jyaire Hill — No. 20 to No. 0

• Graduate S Rod Moore — No. 19 to No. 1

• Sophomore S Jordan Young — No. 14 to No. 6

• Junior DE Dominic Nichols — No. 33 to No. 8

• Junior WR I’Marion Stewart — No. 8 to No. 28

• Sophomore WR Jamar Browder — No. 6 to No. 81

• Junior DT Ted Hammond — No. 90 to No. 92

Sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh changed from No. 4 to No. 3 ahead of the Citrus Bowl and is sticking with the latter in 2026. He wore No. 3 in high school and has a chain that he wears around his neck with that digit on it.

Transfer heights, weights and jersey numbers

Transfer Former School Height Weight Jersey Number CB Smith Snowden Utah 5-10 185 3 (was 2) WR Jaime Ffrench Texas 6-1 185 10 (was 2) WR JJ Buchanan Utah 6-3 225 13 (was 81) LB Aisea Moa Michigan State 6-2 238 (+3) 13 (was 8) QB Colin Hurley LSU 6-1 218 18 (was 16) S Chris Bracy Memphis 6-1 195 20 (was 5) S Taylor Tatum Oklahoma 5-10 212 26 (was 8) LB Max Alford BYU 6-1 230 30 LB Nathaniel Staehlings North Dakota State 6-2 238 44 (was 52) LS Gavin Magorien Marshall 6-0 202 46 LS Nico Crawford Pittsburgh 6-2 235 49 (was 48) LB Christian Pierce Western Illinois 6-0 235 52 (was 42) OL Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres Nebraska 6-3 300 67 DE John Henry Daley Utah 6-4 255 90 DT Jonah Lea’ea Utah 6-5 285 91 K Trey Butkowski Pittsburgh 6-0 170 99 (was 93)

Freshman early enrollee heights, weights and jersey numbers