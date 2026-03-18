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Michigan spring roster takeaways: Position switch, number changes, newcomers, more

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie11 minutes agoCSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football released its 2026 spring roster on Tuesday, the same day it held its first practice. Here are takeaways from the unveiling.

Quick notes

• Michigan is now listing defensive tackles (instead of DL), defensive ends (instead of EDGE) and cornerback and safety (instead of grouping them all in as DBs).

• Michigan didn’t update heights and weights for returning players.

• There are 109 players on Michigan’s roster.

• Graduate quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, a Colorado State transfer, signed with the Wolverines but has yet to join the team. Head coach Kyle Whittingham alluded to U-M not having its full crop of quarterbacks until the summer while speaking at his introductory press conference.

• Offensive lineman Lawrence Hattar is not listed on the roster. He entered the portal this offseason but later withdrew. It’s unclear if he had eligibility remaining or not, considering he spent four seasons at Ferris State before one year at Michigan.

Position switch

Junior Manuel Beigel has switched from defensive tackle to offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Frankfurt, Germany, native appeared in eight games, including four along the defensive line, in his first two seasons with the Wolverines.

Number changes

There were a significant amount of jersey number changes from Michigan players:
• Senior WR Kendrick Bell — No. 10 to No. 0
• Senior CB Jyaire Hill — No. 20 to No. 0
• Graduate S Rod Moore — No. 19 to No. 1
• Sophomore S Jordan Young — No. 14 to No. 6
• Junior DE Dominic Nichols — No. 33 to No. 8
• Junior WR I’Marion Stewart — No. 8 to No. 28
• Sophomore WR Jamar Browder — No. 6 to No. 81
• Junior DT Ted Hammond — No. 90 to No. 92

Sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh changed from No. 4 to No. 3 ahead of the Citrus Bowl and is sticking with the latter in 2026. He wore No. 3 in high school and has a chain that he wears around his neck with that digit on it.

Transfer heights, weights and jersey numbers

TransferFormer SchoolHeightWeightJersey Number
CB Smith SnowdenUtah5-101853 (was 2)
WR Jaime FfrenchTexas6-118510 (was 2)
WR JJ BuchananUtah6-322513 (was 81)
LB Aisea MoaMichigan State6-2238 (+3)13 (was 8)
QB Colin HurleyLSU6-121818 (was 16)
S Chris BracyMemphis6-119520 (was 5)
S Taylor TatumOklahoma5-1021226 (was 8)
LB Max AlfordBYU6-123030
LB Nathaniel StaehlingsNorth Dakota State6-223844 (was 52)
LS Gavin MagorienMarshall6-020246
LS Nico CrawfordPittsburgh6-223549 (was 48)
LB Christian PierceWestern Illinois6-023552 (was 42)
OL Houston Ka’aha’aina-TorresNebraska6-330067
DE John Henry DaleyUtah6-425590
DT Jonah Lea’eaUtah6-528591
K Trey ButkowskiPittsburgh6-017099 (was 93)

Freshman early enrollee heights, weights and jersey numbers

FreshmanHeightWeightJersey Number
RB Savion Hiter6-02105
WR Salesi Moa6-217512
QB Tommy Carr6-418514
LB Aden Reeder6-221515
QB Brady Smigiel6-521517
WR Jaylen Pile6-019520
S Jordan Deck6-219022
LB Markel Dabney6-122523
CB Jamarion Vincent6-217024
S Ernest Nunley6-018027
RB Jonathan Brown6-320029
LB Kaden Catchings6-122033
DE McHale Blade6-424551
OL Ace Hamilton6-329552
OL Marky Walbridge6-628578
WR Travis Johnson6-218586