Michigan spring roster takeaways: Position switch, number changes, newcomers, more
Michigan Wolverines football released its 2026 spring roster on Tuesday, the same day it held its first practice. Here are takeaways from the unveiling.
Quick notes
• Michigan is now listing defensive tackles (instead of DL), defensive ends (instead of EDGE) and cornerback and safety (instead of grouping them all in as DBs).
• Michigan didn’t update heights and weights for returning players.
• There are 109 players on Michigan’s roster.
• Graduate quarterback Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, a Colorado State transfer, signed with the Wolverines but has yet to join the team. Head coach Kyle Whittingham alluded to U-M not having its full crop of quarterbacks until the summer while speaking at his introductory press conference.
• Offensive lineman Lawrence Hattar is not listed on the roster. He entered the portal this offseason but later withdrew. It’s unclear if he had eligibility remaining or not, considering he spent four seasons at Ferris State before one year at Michigan.
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Position switch
Junior Manuel Beigel has switched from defensive tackle to offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Frankfurt, Germany, native appeared in eight games, including four along the defensive line, in his first two seasons with the Wolverines.
Number changes
There were a significant amount of jersey number changes from Michigan players:
• Senior WR Kendrick Bell — No. 10 to No. 0
• Senior CB Jyaire Hill — No. 20 to No. 0
• Graduate S Rod Moore — No. 19 to No. 1
• Sophomore S Jordan Young — No. 14 to No. 6
• Junior DE Dominic Nichols — No. 33 to No. 8
• Junior WR I’Marion Stewart — No. 8 to No. 28
• Sophomore WR Jamar Browder — No. 6 to No. 81
• Junior DT Ted Hammond — No. 90 to No. 92
Sophomore wide receiver Andrew Marsh changed from No. 4 to No. 3 ahead of the Citrus Bowl and is sticking with the latter in 2026. He wore No. 3 in high school and has a chain that he wears around his neck with that digit on it.
Transfer heights, weights and jersey numbers
|Transfer
|Former School
|Height
|Weight
|Jersey Number
|CB Smith Snowden
|Utah
|5-10
|185
|3 (was 2)
|WR Jaime Ffrench
|Texas
|6-1
|185
|10 (was 2)
|WR JJ Buchanan
|Utah
|6-3
|225
|13 (was 81)
|LB Aisea Moa
|Michigan State
|6-2
|238 (+3)
|13 (was 8)
|QB Colin Hurley
|LSU
|6-1
|218
|18 (was 16)
|S Chris Bracy
|Memphis
|6-1
|195
|20 (was 5)
|S Taylor Tatum
|Oklahoma
|5-10
|212
|26 (was 8)
|LB Max Alford
|BYU
|6-1
|230
|30
|LB Nathaniel Staehlings
|North Dakota State
|6-2
|238
|44 (was 52)
|LS Gavin Magorien
|Marshall
|6-0
|202
|46
|LS Nico Crawford
|Pittsburgh
|6-2
|235
|49 (was 48)
|LB Christian Pierce
|Western Illinois
|6-0
|235
|52 (was 42)
|OL Houston Ka’aha’aina-Torres
|Nebraska
|6-3
|300
|67
|DE John Henry Daley
|Utah
|6-4
|255
|90
|DT Jonah Lea’ea
|Utah
|6-5
|285
|91
|K Trey Butkowski
|Pittsburgh
|6-0
|170
|99 (was 93)
Freshman early enrollee heights, weights and jersey numbers
|Freshman
|Height
|Weight
|Jersey Number
|RB Savion Hiter
|6-0
|210
|5
|WR Salesi Moa
|6-2
|175
|12
|QB Tommy Carr
|6-4
|185
|14
|LB Aden Reeder
|6-2
|215
|15
|QB Brady Smigiel
|6-5
|215
|17
|WR Jaylen Pile
|6-0
|195
|20
|S Jordan Deck
|6-2
|190
|22
|LB Markel Dabney
|6-1
|225
|23
|CB Jamarion Vincent
|6-2
|170
|24
|S Ernest Nunley
|6-0
|180
|27
|RB Jonathan Brown
|6-3
|200
|29
|LB Kaden Catchings
|6-1
|220
|33
|DE McHale Blade
|6-4
|245
|51
|OL Ace Hamilton
|6-3
|295
|52
|OL Marky Walbridge
|6-6
|285
|78
|WR Travis Johnson
|6-2
|185
|86