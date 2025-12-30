Steve Sarkisian shares history with new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham: 'A ton of respect for his program'

Michigan Wolverines football interim head coach Biff Poggi will lead the team into battle against Texas in the Dec. 31 Citrus Bowl, but new head man Kyle Whittingham has taken over the program at large heading into the 2026 campaign. Poggi and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian appeared at a joint press conference Tuesday morning, and Sarkisian was asked about Whittingham, with whom he has a history competing against.

Both Sarkisian, a quarterback from 1995-96, and Whittingham, a linebacker from 1978-81, played for BYU. By the time Sarkisian was on the team, Whittingham was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Utah, where he spent 32 seasons including the last 21 as the head coach.

Sarkisian started one game against Whittingham’s defense, completing 7 of his 12 pass attempts for 70 yards and rushing 8 times for 19 yards in a 37-17 BYU victory Nov. 23, 1996.

The two squared off later in their careers, too, four times as head coaches in the Pac-12. The Utes lost to Washington in both meetings — 31-14 in 2011 and 34-15 in 2012. Whittingham’s group did beat Sarkisian at USC in 2014 (24-21) but fell the following season in 2015 (42-24).

TheWolverine.com asked Sarkisian about the Whittingham hire and his history.

“Obviously, some history there with his time at BYU and my time at BYU,” the Texas coach replied. “And then him going to Utah with [former Utah head] Coach [Ron] McBride early on in his career and then staying on through Urban [Meyer] and then ultimately taking over and then an opportunity to coach against him as a head coach when I was at the University of Washington and at USC.

“A ton of respect for his program that they had at Utah — the discipline, the toughness that his teams always play with, their unique ability to adapt with the times offensively, but yet defensively some of their core values and the way that they play, the physical brand of football, the tight coverage. So, I would expect nothing less from Michigan.

“A ton of respect for Coach Whittingham.”

Steve Sarkisian believes Michigan-Texas could get better ratings than some CFP games

Michigan and Texas will do battle at 3 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve, with the 80th Citrus Bowl game broadcast on ABC. Sarkisian believes the two blue-blood programs will draw great ratings.

“Look at the brands,” he aid. “Look at the iconic brands that have come and competed in this game year in and year out. This year’s no different. They’re getting Texas versus Michigan in a primetime kickoff slot right before the playoffs. So, what they’ve been able to hit home runs on is viewership.

“I’m as excited as anybody to see what our number looks like coming out of this game on the 31st. How many viewers do we have? And I wouldn’t be surprised if we actually out-do viewership of some of these playoff games that were played. And I think that’s ultimately what the Citrus Bowl has been able to do. You think about some of these iconic games and players that have played in this game, it’s an honor. It really is.”