Michigan TE Marlin Klein declares for 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines football senior tight end Marlin Klein is declaring for the 2026 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. Klein told ESPN that, “honestly, I’m ready for the next step.”

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder will forgo his final season of eligibility, after spending four years — including a redshirt in 2022 — in Ann Arbor.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2025, Klein caught 24 passes for 248 yards and 1 touchdown, including 4 grabs for 39 yards in the 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Klein was voted a team captain by his teammates.

“The NFL is getting an explosive player that can do whatever is asked of him — play special teams, run block and catch the ball and someone who is not going to complain about his usage,” Klein told ESPN. They are getting a player that’s willing to die for his teammates.”

For Klein, his decision was between Michigan and the NFL — not entering the transfer portal.

“I’d never transfer from this place,” he said Dec. 19. “For me, it’s either coming back for my fifth year or taking a chance on going to the NFL. I’m not sure what I’m going to do.”

The Cologne, Germany, native played high school football at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacooochee School, before coming to Michigan as a four-star recruit (per On3).

Klein leaves Michigan with 38 receptions for 364 yards and 1 touchdown. He redshirted in 2022, played sparingly in 2023 (1 catch for 8 yards) and broke out more as a junior in 2024, leading the Wolverines’ tight ends in offensive snaps and hauling in 13 grabs for 108 yards.

Despite not playing much early in his career, Klein didn’t consider leaving Michigan and is proud he stuck it out.

“Playing a lot more starting last year, people kinda gained respect for me and what I did the past few years, sitting behind guys, not really doing much on the field,” Klein said before the 2025 season.

“Just a lot of respect was built up by my teammates, especially now during the whole transfer, NIL era, sticking around at Michigan because I knew there was a plan and it was God’s plan.”