Michigan TE Marlin Klein selected by Houston Texans in second round of 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan Wolverines football tight end Marlin Klein has been selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 59 overall pick in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He’s the second Wolverine to be chosen this year, joining EDGE Derrick Moore (Detroit Lions).

The 6-foot-6, 250-pounder spent four seasons at Michigan and left his final year of eligibility on the table to enter the draft.

At the NFL Combine in February, Klein ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash that ranked seventh at his position. Klein had a 36” vertical and 9’9” broad jump, while clocking a 7.42-second 3-cone drill.

“I think he’s going to be an even better pro than he was in college,” Jeremiah said. “You see the big frame there, can be that in-line, Y tight end.”

A team captain, Klein believes he’s NFL-ready after four seasons at Michigan.

“I was asked to do everything,” Klein said of the 2025 season. “We had a pretty young offense. I had to sometimes tell the receivers, the QB, the running backs, the O-line what to do, because they’re younger guys, but I think that’s why I was chosen to be a leader at the University of Michigan. I was chosen to be a team captain to lead those guys during good and bad times.

“How did it prepare me? I’ve played at every position. I’ve lined up outside, I’ve lined up in-line, off the ball. I’ve caught passes, I’ve blocked, I’ve pass protected. I’ve done everything.”

An honorable mention All-Big Ten selection in 2025, Klein caught 24 passes for 248 yards and 1 touchdown, including 4 grabs for 39 yards in the 41-27 loss to Texas in the Citrus Bowl. Klein was voted a team captain by his teammates.

The Cologne, Germany, native played high school football at Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacooochee School, before coming to Michigan as a four-star recruit (per On3).

Klein leaves Michigan with 38 receptions for 364 yards and 1 touchdown. He redshirted in 2022, played sparingly in 2023 (1 catch for 8 yards) and broke out more as a junior in 2024, leading the Wolverines’ tight ends in offensive snaps and hauling in 13 grabs for 108 yards.

Despite not playing much early in his career, Klein didn’t consider leaving Michigan and is proud he stuck it out.

“Playing a lot more starting last year, people kinda gained respect for me and what I did the past few years, sitting behind guys, not really doing much on the field,” Klein said before the 2025 season.

“Just a lot of respect was built up by my teammates, especially now during the whole transfer, NIL era, sticking around at Michigan because I knew there was a plan and it was God’s plan.”