Newsstand: Three Michigan football games are already sold out

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan football games against Oklahoma, Penn State and Indiana are sold out.

UPDATE: The Oklahoma, Penn State and Indiana games are currently sold out.



Visit SeatGeek for more options » https://t.co/qg2ahSG58e https://t.co/puVFsuGp4f — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 7, 2026

Michigan senior Harrison Hochberg discusses why the team believes the Wolverines can still win at a high level next season and are sticking around to see that through.

EXCLUSIVE: Michigan's Harrison Hochberg tells Go Blue Hoops why players on the Michigan Men's Basketball roster are RECOMMITTING for next season. pic.twitter.com/m05SLZzxsE — HailMedia (@hailmediagroup) July 8, 2026

The 2026 Michigan football preview magazine has arrived and can be ordered on TheWolverineOnDemand.com.

Some college athletics news, with the Big 12 announcing it will enter a multi year partnership with Monster Energy.

Brett Yormark announces that the Big 12 and Monster Energy have entered a multi-year partnership. Big 12 football will be branded the "Monster Energy Big 12 Football." Same for men's and women's basketball as well.



Monster will have conference sponsorship patches on team jerseys — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 7, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“Just to see the guys continue to believe in each other and us and come out on the court every day and make those early deposits — whether it’s 6 a.m. or 7 p.m. — it’s really inspiring to see, especially all of the young guys really hungry and wanting to work and wanting to succeed and wanting this team to succeed.”

— Michigan basketball graduate forward Jalen Reed (via the ‘Defend The Block’ podcast)

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Still a ‘championship team’: Dusty May’s message on the way out permeating through Michigan program

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan on the recruiting trail: Observations on every assistant coach after OVs

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Jyaire Hill excited to build Michigan’s Chicago pipeline with close friend Tavares Harrington

• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan mailbag: Jason Beck’s impact, Mason Curtis’ role, more

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Champions Circle hosting star-studded golf outing, fireside chat featuring Kyle Whittingham, Michigan players and special guests