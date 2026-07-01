Three Michigan linebackers standing out, including one who's 'going to be special'

Michigan Wolverines football lost its top four linebackers from the beginning of last season, including junior Cole Sullivan, who transferred to Oklahoma, so it’s crucial the Maize and Blue reload in the middle of the defense. There were big strides made during the program’s 15 spring practices, with breakout candidates emerging.

“A ton of progress was made by a lot of guys, and credit to them,” position coach Alex Whittingham said on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast. “There was a lot for them to learn, not just fundamentally from scheme and technique standpoints, but just as a culture as a whole, seeing a whole new coaching staff come in and figuring out what us as coaches are looking for, as far as behaviors and mentalities and practice habits, stuff like that and seeing guys buy into that along with the new techniques that we’re trying to teach and the new schemes and the calls. The progress that was made in so many regards was really encouraging, and we’re really happy with what we’re at.”

Whittingham mentioned three players that have emerged the most: Senior Troy Bowles, who’s entering his second season with the program after transferring in from Georgia, and sophomores Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and Chase Taylor.

“I see a room that is hungry and eager to get after it and make names for themselves,” Whittingham noted. “We lost a good amount of good players to the draft or the transfer portal, whatever the case was. And the guys that are stepping up now — Chase Taylor, Troy Bowles, Nate Owusu[-Boateng] — those guys are eager to show what they can do, and it makes it fun to work with them and teach them.

“They’re so open to being coached and showing up each and every day willing to work on a new technique, a new aspect of fundamental football. It’s fun. I think fans should be excited about what they’re about to see from these guys.”

The 6-foot-0, 230-pound Bowles is the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and was a key piece on special teams all of last season. He became more of a fixture on the defense as time went on, and he ended the year with 27 tackles, including 2 for loss and a sack, with a blocked kick and forced fumble.

“Troy had a fantastic spring,” the Michigan assistant coach said. “He made huge strides, as far as his strength in the weight room, body weight, putting on good weight while still maintaining his speed. He moves extremely well, one of our faster guys in that room. Just had a very complete spring and took a lot of steps forward physically.

“He understands the game really well, coming from that coach’s son’s background. He’s got great football IQ and understands the concepts. He’s kind of emerging as a leader in the room. We were hungry for leadership in that room and looking for guys to step forward and to be that guy — not just for the room and the unit but for the team. We’re looking for guys to step up and do that, and Troy is doing a great job of that.”

Taylor and Owusu-Boateng were thrust into action late in Michigan’s 2025 season due to injuries to others. They’ve carried that experience over to this offseason and are only on the rise.

Taylor notched 10 tackles in as many games, while Owusu-Boateng recorded 4 in seven appearances.

“Nate has done a great job of buying into what we’re trying to do,” Whittingham said. “He dealt with some injuries this spring — really minor things, got dinged up here and there — but he showed his toughness by playing through it and doing the best that he could to get his body healthy to get out there and practice for us. He’s getting more physical each and every day.

“Chase Taylor, man, he’s going to be special. I think we should be really excited about him. He’s filling out, putting on weight, maturing as a student, as a player, as a person. He makes things look easy out there and just has so many athletic gifts that he’s been blessed with, and he’s going to be fun to watch, for sure.”

The early enrollee freshmen have made their mark, and there are veteran linebackers making their presences felt, too, such as transfers Aisea Moa (Michigan State, BYU), Max Alford (BYU) and Nathaniel Staehling (North Dakota State). Moa and Alford both have experience playing under defensive coordinator Jay Hill in Provo.

“The young freshman class that has come in — Aden Reeder, Markel Dabney, Kaden Catchings — has done a fantastic job kind of getting up to speed, and they’re doing a good job picking up the system,” Whittingham explained.

“There’s some senior-type leadership that has transferred into the program with Aisea Moa, Max Alford, Nate Staehling. Two of those guys were not healthy this spring, so we haven’t seen what they can do on the field just yet. But having Aisea Moa in the room has been fantastic. Having been in the system before and kind of being that extra coach in the room has been crucial. Those young guys are really picking things up, and we expect them to contribute this fall.”