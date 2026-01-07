Louisville QB transfer Deuce Adams to visit Michigan football

Michigan Wolverines football will host Louisville quarterback transfer Deuce Adams on a visit in the coming days, according to ESPN, which also reported that he’ll take trips to Wisconsin and James Madison.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder spent two seasons at Louisville, redshirting in 2024. He has three years of eligibility remaining.

Adams is the No. 1,141 overall player and No. 73 quarterback in the transfer portal, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Michigan has four scholarship quarterbacks slated to be on the roster next season, including sophomores Bryce Underwood and Chase Herbstreit and incoming freshmen Brady Smigiel and Tommy Carr. Underwood is the returning starter, having led the Wolverines to a 9-4 record in 2025. The Wolverines have no upperclassman quarterbacks and are targeting a backup in the portal.

Adams appeared in six games in 2025, completing 15 of his 21 passes (71 percent) for 112 yards as the backup to starter Miller Moss, who threw for 2,679 yards and 16 scores. Adams also added 14 rush attempts for 33 yards with an 11-yard long.

Adams competed against Eastern Kentucky, Bowling Green, Miami, Virginia Tech, SMU and Kentucky.

The Austin, Texas, native made his college debut against Austin Peay in 2024, his only appearance of the season as he redshirted.

The Austin (Texas) Vandegrift product was a three-star recruit and the nation’s No .586 overall player and No. 37 quarterback in the country in the 2024 class.

Michigan’s quarterbacks are now set to be coached by offensive coordinator Jason Beck and assistant Koy Detmer.