Newsstand: Michigan to open 2026 season with another night game
Tweets Of The Day
Kickoff times for Michigan’s non-conference games were announced by the Big Ten on Wednesday. The Oklahoma noon kickoff was already known:
• Sept. 5 vs. WMU — 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
• Sept. 12 vs. Oklahoma — Noon ET on FOX
• Sept. 19 vs. UTEP — 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN
This is the third-consecutive home opener at night for Michigan (2024 vs. Fresno State, 2025 vs. New Mexico) 2021, 2022 and 2023 openers were at noon. 2019 vs. Middle Tennessee State was a night game.
Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman break down an important part of the Cruz-Cantwell bill, groundbreaking legislation for college sports.
Michigan head coach Dusty May shared the stage with Jalen Rose, Tom Izzo and Greg Kelser for a panel discussion with Brad Galli at the Mackinac Policy Conference at the Grand Hotel.
- 1
Commit impact
What U-M is getting in Lundon Hampton
- 2
Players era bracket
Michigan's slate revealed
- 3
Flip target
Intel on a top-100 prospect
- 4
Underrated position group
Sayfie, Broome discuss
- 5
5-star reaction
Recruit breaks down in-home visit
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NBA Draft photos for Michigan forward Morez Johnson Jr.
Quote Of The Day
“Well, we never dreamed that we’d lose the two big guys early to the draft, but because of the way they played, we were able to replace them with two bigs out of the portal, and then we have a great backcourt returning with [sophomore] Trey McKenney from Flint, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, and then [senior] Elliot Cadeau, our point guard who really grew into the catalyst of our group. So we’re excited to compete again and see what we can become. We have the pieces to have a really good team, and so it’ll just be a matter of whether we can come together like we did last year.”
— Michigan head coach Dusty May
Headlines Of The Day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: National champion Dusty May shares stage with Jalen Rose, Tom Izzo, Greg Kelser at Mackinac Policy Conference
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan basketball: Aday Mara, Morez Johnson Jr. climbs continue ahead of 2026 NBA Draft
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: In-state WR Tyler Trusel talks meaningful offer from Michigan
• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Flip Watch? Heat check on Michigan targets committed elsewhere
• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: Michigan football kickoff times set for Weeks 1 through 3 of 2026 season