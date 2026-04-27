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Top nine Michigan football candidates to be 2027 NFL Draft picks

Screenshotby: Clayton Sayfie1 hour agoCSayf23
Jyaire Hill
Michigan Wolverines football cornerback Jyaire Hill changed his number from 20 to 0. (Photo by Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Michigan Wolverines football had another successful NFL Draft, sending players that were picked in every event since 1938. That streak will surely continue in 2027, too, and since draft season is never-ending in today’s world, it’s time for an early look-ahead to next year. Draft-eligible Michigan players may well return to school next season instead of declaring for the draft, but we’ve compiled a list of the eight most realistic 2027 NFL Draft picks on the team.

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