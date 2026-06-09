Two Michigan football players snubbed from Lindy's 2026 preseason All-Big Ten list

Two Michigan football players snubbed from Lindy's 2026 preseason All-Big Ten listby: Clayton Sayfie2 hours agoCSayf23Read In AppMichigan safety Rod Moore walks toward the locker room as the team arrived off the bus ahead of the New Mexico game to open the season at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, August 30, 2025. © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn ImagesMichigan Wolverines football has seven players on the Lindy's preseason All-Big Ten list, including four first-teamers. But there were some surprising omissions, too.