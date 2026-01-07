Newsstand: Two Michigan players withdraw from portal, return for 2026 season

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan football saw two key players who had entered the NCAA transfer portal decide to withdraw their names and return to the program for the 2026 season, the Wolverines’ first under new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Jake Guarnera is one of them. The junior offensive lineman was the team’s starting right guard in 2025 and set to be a potential starting center for multiple seasons moving forward.

More from The Wolverine’s Chris Balas:

Guarnera made 11 starts last year and moved from guard to center in the Citrus Bowl to replace injured starter Greg Crippen. The All-Big Ten honorable mention selection is expected to man that position next year.

Guarnera’s portal entry was somewhat surprising given what he told reporters in Florida about his initial meeting with new coach Kyle Whittingham.

“I think he’s great,” he said. “I’ve heard all great things. One of my buddies was a (defensive) end at Utah, and he told me all great things about Coach Whittingham.”

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, cornerback Zeke Berry, set for his fifth season of college football, withdrew from the portal.

Berry has appeared in 37 games with 23 starts at Michigan, serving as one of the team’s main defensive backs over the last two seasons.

Earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from the media and first-team recognition by the coaches, Berry recorded 33 tackles, 11 pass breakups and 1 interception in 2025. His interception came in a loss to Southern California Oct. 11.

Beginning the year as Michigan’s starting nickel back, Berry switched over to outside cornerback late in the year in 2024. He registered 37 tackles with 2.5 for loss, 2 quarterback hurries, a team-leading 11 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery. He was tabbed as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Michigan played its first close game in 53 days, surviving a scare from Penn State to win 74-72 Tuesday night in Happy Valley.

Quote Of The Day

“He said their offense is pretty wide open. It’s about 50/50 coming from Utah, and I’m just going to watch Utah film and see what it looks like and then go from there.”

— Gerald Guerrant, the father of elite 2027 WR Dakota Guerrant, on his conversations with Michigan’s new wide receivers coaches, Micah Simon and Marques Hagans

Headlines Of The Day

