Michigan football under 'tough' Kyle Whittingham: 'There are no soft guys walking around this building'

They say a team takes on the persona of its head coach, and Michigan Wolverines football leader Kyle Whittingham has always had tough groups built on physicality.

That, apparently, doesn’t come by accident. Leading the charge, Whittingham is known as a tough person himself, very active with a workout streak that spans thousands and thousands of days (excluding Sundays, he’s said).

Quarterbacks assistant Koy Detmer Jr., who spent last season working with Whittingham at Utah and followed him to Michigan, joined Jon Jansen on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast and provided some insight into working for Whittingham.

“He’s a tough son of a gun now,” Detmer said. “If you’re going to be in this building, both player or coach, there are no soft guys walking around this building. Coach is tough, he’s gritty. Obviously, he’s done it for so long and been so successful. So, you learn so much every day.

“His hard work … shoot, you’ll see him in there working out while the guys are working out. He works out daily.”

He’s also big on family, and having them around the facility.

“Just your hard work, being a tough individual and then family,” Detmer continued, speaking on what stands out about Michigan’s head coach. “A lot of coaches and a lot of places talk family — when you see Coach Whittingham’s wife, his daughters, his sons, his grandchildren walking around the building, that’s a reflection of, OK, yeah, he talks about family and how important that is, and it shows. He’s been great for us as coaches, where we’re able to be with our families, and that aspect of things is very important.”

Whittingham accepted the head-coaching job at Michigan Dec. 26, the same day his Utah Utes were traveling to the Las Vegas Bowl to take on Nebraska. Whittingham was slated to coach one final game for Utah, but pivoted and got right to work for Michigan, which included traveling to Orlando for the Wolverines’ bowl game and preparation.

The Michigan staff and Utah coaches were both in limbo at that time. But Detmer eventually got the call from Whittingham with a job offer, and he jumped on it.

“It was a crazy week there at the Vegas Bowl,” Detmer explained. “So, we’re there, and you’re just kind of up in the air, not sure what’s going to happen and what’s going on. You’re kind of seeing what [Michigan offensive coordinator and quarterbacks] Coach [Jason] Beck is going to do and that sort of thing. And then when we finally got the call from Coach Whittingham, man, it was a blessing. Just super grateful and appreciative of Coach Whittingham and believing in us and myself and bringing me along. Again, just very grateful for him.

“It was a surreal experience, just being able to say, ‘Hey, we’re going to go coach the University of Michigan and be a part of such a historic, historic program.’”

Detmer has a strong relationship with Beck, with whom he’s worked for the last four seasons — at Syracuse (2022-23), New Mexico (2024) and Utah (2025). Detmer was a quarterback at BYU and came in while Beck was coaching the position there. He shed some light on the Wolverines’ new offensive coordinator.

“Our relationship goes way back to him recruiting me out of high school back in 2015 as a walk-on at BYU,” the Michigan assistant said. “I’ve had a long relationship with him and, over the years, have just really tried to be a sponge and take in all the knowledge that he has, having been around some great quarterbacks that he’s developed.

“The biggest thing I’d say last year having taken from Coach Beck was the feedback from the player and not always, ‘Hey, this is how I do it as a coach’ but ‘how are you seeing this, what is your process of this play?’ Because I’m not always going to see it the same way that he does, and Coach Beck is not always going to see it the same way as that player does.

“Being able to understand how they’re thinking and how they’re going through certain plays or certain concepts is so important. So, that way you can coach and cater however your coaching points or techniques that way on certain plays to them specifically.”