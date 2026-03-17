Latest on Michigan football: Bryce Underwood 'QB1, without a doubt,' Savion Hiter 'special,' top four WRs

Heading into the 15 spring practices that will culminate with an April 18 scrimmage at The Big House, Michigan Wolverines football doesn’t have a quarterback competition. Sophomore Bryce Underwood — who threw for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2025 — is the guy, after opening all 13 games a year ago.

“Bryce is our clear number one,” first-year head coach Kyle Whittingham said Monday. “He’s QB1, without a doubt. He has performed very well in the workouts, and not only with his athleticism but leadership-wise. He was voted one of our team captains [for the spring and summer], and he’s a guy that everyone looks to.

“The top 10 percent of your football team is critical, because if they’re hard workers and doing things right, everyone else seems to follow along. They set the pace — and Bryce has done a nice job of setting the pace.”

Underwood rushed 88 times for 392 yards (including sacks) and 6 touchdowns last season, and offensive coordinator Jason Beck is known for having dual-threat signal-callers. Just last season, Utah quarterback Devon Dampier rushed for 835 yards and 10 scores. Underwood’s mobility in extending plays to throw down the field also stands out, and using his legs will be something the Wolverines look to continue to build on and maximize.

“You don’t want to take that away from him,” Whittingham explained. “And last year, I thought he got a pretty good start relative to the circumstances in college football. He was just barely turned 18 when he was a starting quarterback at a major college football team, and I think he handled it fairly well.

A lot of room for improvement. He knows that. We know that. And he now has some dedicated guys quarterback-wise that are working directly with him. We’ll see what kind of progress we can make in these next 15 practices.”

Who is Michigan’s backup QB?

There’s not a clear-cut backup yet, and Whittingham said that not all of the quarterbacks are on campus yet, set to join the team this summer. However, freshman early enrollee Tommy Carr is “probably the one that stands out so far.”

“Tommy Carr is doing a nice job, I can tell you that,” Whittingham beamed. “Nothing’s been set in stone, obviously, but just based on what we’ve seen to this point, Tommy has looked like he’s got a good skill set.”

Savion Hiter is ‘special’

Another freshman that will give a boost to the offense is Savion Hiter — the No. 1 running back recruit in the nation in 2026. A five-star athlete like Hiter isn’t something Whittingham, who spent the last 21 years in charge of the Utah program, is used to working with.

“The tailback, Savion Hiter, is special,” the Michigan coach stated. “I believe he’s going to be a special player. There’s another handful of guys that we think in that freshman class are going to be real contributors, major contributors for us right away. We didn’t have that luxury at Utah very often, usually had to wait a year or two to develop those guys.”

What does Michigan’s wide receiver depth chart look like?

Michigan has struggled at wide receiver the past two seasons, but it doesn’t look like the weakness it once was. A trio of sophomores in Andrew Marsh, Jaime Ffrench (Texas transfer) and JJ Buchanan (Utah transfer) and freshman early enrollee Salesi Moa, who spent weeks at Utah before transferring, are at the top of the depth chart.

“Andrew Marsh, he’s a tremendous talent,” Whittingham said. “That’s very evident. And Jamie Ffrench, that we brought in from Texas, has done a really nice job. Salesi Moa, our true freshman, has really looked sharp in the workouts. JJ Buchanan, transfer from Utah. Those are probably the top four.

“Still jockeying for position for the next four. You typically travel about eight receivers, seven, eight receivers. We know that those top four are pretty darn good, and we’re just trying to sort out that next tier. But those four guys are going to be very good Big Ten receivers, in my opinion.”