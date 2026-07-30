Newsstand: Michigan football valued at $2 billion in 2026

Tweets Of The Day

The Michigan football program is valued at $2 billion, according to The Athletic, which ranks fourth nationally behind Texas ($2.46 billion), Ohio State ($2.3 billion) and Notre Dame ($2.1 billion).

“Michigan jumps a spot from last year’s ranking and clears the $2 billion mark in the 2026 valuation projection, one of just four teams to do so,” On3’s Thomas Goldkamp wrote. “That is bolstered by a recent national championship in football, obviously.

“Things The Athletic points to as helping hoist up the valuation are the gigantic brand recognition the team has and one of the largest fanbases in the country. That’s a strong recipe.”

Michigan’s defensive tackles out to eat at Pizza House with position coach Larry Black Jr.

SUMMER GRIND – HIGH LEVEL WORK ONLY 😤 DINNER TO CELEBRATE AT PIZZA HOUSE TONIGHT 〽️



BIG YEAR AHEAD FOR THESE GUYS💪🏾〽️ pic.twitter.com/SvE5jsW6bR — Larry Black Jr. (@Coach_LBJ_) July 30, 2026

Former Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi is a new addition to Big Ten Network’s on-air roster for this college football season. Poggi will serve as an analyst on shows such as The B1G Show, B1G Today, B1G Countdown to Kickoff, B1G Live: Football Game Break, B1G Live: Football Postgame and The Final Drive.

Former Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi is a new addition to Big Ten Network's on-air roster for this college football season.



Poggi will serve as an analyst on shows such as The B1G Show, B1G Today, B1G Countdown to Kickoff, B1G Live: Football Game Break, B1G Live:… — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) July 29, 2026

The Big Ten and SEC are still opposing the College Sports Act, and time is running out before the Senate goes to recess next week.

Big Ten athletic directors met in person on Wednesday here in Chicago, spending much of the time discussing Plan B (CSC changes) and Plan C (self-governance) if a revised congressional bill fails.



“It would be a bit of a stopgap.” 👇 https://t.co/oM4QoK0aOt — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) July 30, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“There’s got to be some guardrails, there’s got to be some ability to get control of the thing, because the NIL is going up 20, 30, 40 percent a year, and it can’t continue that way. It’s not sustainable.”

– Michigan football head coach Kyle Whittingham on the ‘Rich Eisen Show,’ discussing the state of college football

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham calls for radical change to college football structure

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Michigan in ‘great position’ to replace Warde Manuel with strong athletic director hire

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 LB Ryan Peterson: ‘Michigan was my favorite school growing up’

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan football recruiting mailbag: Flip targets and more

• Allen Trieu, Rivals: Anvil Award Watch List: who is Michigan’s best lineman?