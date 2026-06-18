Newsstand: Video from Michigan football summer workouts

Tweets Of The Day

Michigan football posted Wednesday clips from its summer wokouts under head strength and conditioning coach Doug Elisaia. The Wolverines assembled as a team at the beginning of the month and will begin practice Aug. 4.

Moving with a purpose pic.twitter.com/BHd9FircdM — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 17, 2026

Michigan’s Kyle Whittingham checks in as the No. 4 head coach in the Big Ten, according to On3’s Ari Wasserman. He’s behind only Indiana’s Curt Cignetti, Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Oregon’s Dan Lanning. Both Cignetti and Day have national championships, while Lanning has taken the Ducks to two-straight College Football Playoff appearances in the 12-team format.

Michigan has been in contact with 2028 five-star AJ Williams, along with many other programs.

2028 5⭐️ AJ Williams has heard from the following programs since the contact period opened for 2028 prospects, he told @LeagueRDY:



BYU

Duke

Arkansas

Michigan

Louisville

Kentucky

Indiana

North Carolina

Auburn

Alabama

Florida State

USC

Mississippi State

Georgia

Georgia Tech… pic.twitter.com/JS0wOQhZvE — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) June 17, 2026

Quote Of The Day

“It’s nice to be able to be in this environment, be around the Michigan culture now.”

— New Michigan forward J.P. Estrella, a Tennessee transfer, in an interview with The Wolverine

Headlines Of The Day

• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Exclusive: J.P. Estrella wants to expand his game, ‘show a little bit of everything’ at Michigan

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 EDGE Ifeanyi Emedobi leaves Michigan OV with all questions answered

• Anthony Broome, The Wolverine: ESPN’s updated SP+ rankings raise two major questions for Kyle Whittingham and Michigan Football

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Michigan now a contender for 5-star DMV DL Tyzon Swann

• Ethan McDowell, The Wolverine: Rivals300 legacy EDGE Asa Burch breaks down two-day Michigan visit