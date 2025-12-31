Pregame observations from Citrus Bowl in Orlando: Michigan vs. Texas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan Wolverines football is set to play Texas in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Follow along below for pregame observations and updates from the stadium.
Note on offense12/31/2025 01:47:46 PM
Notes from team warmups12/31/2025 01:35:16 PM
• It looks like RB Jordan Marshall will play and start. Bryson Kuzdzal is the backup.
• Jadyn Davis, despite planning to enter the transfer portal, looks like the backup quarterback.
• Brandyn Hillman, Jaden Mangham, TJ Metcalf and Jordan Young look like the top four safeties. Metcalf is the starting nickel when the Wolverines are in that personnel grouping.
• Andrew Marsh is the starting punt returner.
Andrew Marsh jersey number change12/31/2025 01:34:19 PM
3:05 kickoff time12/31/2025 01:31:20 PM
Based on the clock inside the stadium, it appears kickoff will be at 3:05 p.m. ET on ABC.
Offensive line update12/31/2025 01:25:42 PM
Michigan starting offensive line is, from left to right, Blake Frazier, Nathan Efobi, Greg Cripppen, Jake Guarnera and Brady Norton. That’s what it was in practice leading into the game, with Giovanni El-Hadi opted out at left guard and Andrew Sprague injured at right tackle.
Weather update12/31/2025 01:19:03 PM
The current temperature is 55 degrees, and there aren’t many clouds in the sky. This is the highest temp it’ll get to today, according to projections. By 8 p.m., it’ll be 46 degrees.
Kyle Whittingham tailgating12/31/2025 01:15:24 PM
New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham is tailgating with alumni — along with regent Sarah Hubbard and athletic director Warde Manuel — ahead of the game. He will watch the game from the booth.
Jordan Marshall warming up12/31/2025 01:11:01 PM
It’s no surprise that Jordan Marshall — Michigan’s running back 68 yards away from 1,000 rushing on the season — is listed as questionable. He said earlier this week that he is still trying to get back to fully healthy after dealing with a shoulder injury at the end of the regular season.
Marshall is warming up with the running backs. The other players at his position are Micah Ka’apana, Bryson Kuzdzal, Jasper Parker and Tomas O’Meara.