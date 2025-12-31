Pregame observations from Citrus Bowl in Orlando: Michigan vs. Texas

Jordan Marshall warming up

It’s no surprise that Jordan Marshall — Michigan’s running back 68 yards away from 1,000 rushing on the season — is listed as questionable. He said earlier this week that he is still trying to get back to fully healthy after dealing with a shoulder injury at the end of the regular season.

Marshall is warming up with the running backs. The other players at his position are Micah Ka’apana, Bryson Kuzdzal, Jasper Parker and Tomas O’Meara.