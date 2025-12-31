Gameday central: No. 18 Michigan football vs. No. 13 Texas in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — No. 18 Michigan Wolverines football is set to take on No. 13 Texas Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl. Here’s everything you need to get ready for kickoff.

Game information: Michigan vs. Texas

Venue: Camping World Stadium (60,219)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN app

On The Call: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (color) and Alyssa Lang (sideline)

Radio: LEARFIELD Michigan Sports Network, anchored by WWJ 950 AM in the Detroit area, with Doug Karsch (play-by-play), Jon Jansen (color) and Jason Avant (sideline) on the call. Karsch and Jansen are regular contributors to TheWolverine.com. Click here for the full list of radio affiliates to find the station in your area. The radio broadcast can also be streamed through MGoBlue.com.

Series Facts: Texas leads the all-time series 2-0. Texas won the most recent meeting by a decisive 31-12 score on Sept. 7, 2024. The only other time the programs have met was Jan. 1, 2005 in the Rose Bowl, a 38-37 win for the Longhorns that came on a field goal as time expired.

Michigan vs. Texas depth charts, rosters and stats

DEPTH CHARTS, ROSTERS & STATS: Click to download a printer-friendly PDF!

BetMGM betting line

Texas is a 7-point favorite over Michigan, with the over/under for total points set at 48., according to BetMGM.

Michigan is 4-8 against the spread (ATS) this season, and the over has hit in six of 12 games. The Longhorns are 4-8 ATS, and the under has hit in seven of 12 games.

TheWolverine.com predictions

Chris Balas: U-M 27, Texas 23

John Borton: Texas 31, U-M 20

Clayton Sayfie: Texas 31, U-M 23

Anthony Broome: Texas 28, U-M 24

Ethan McDowell: Texas 31, U-M 28

Doug Skene: Texas 31, U-M 20

Orlando weather

Weather.com projects that it will be 56 degrees and sunny at kickoff, with a 0-percent chance of precipitation and winds out of the northwest at 9 MPH. It’ll rise to 57 degrees by 4 p.m. but start to fall to 51 degrees by 7.

For tailgating purposes, it will be 45 degrees at 10 a.m., and get above 50 before noon.