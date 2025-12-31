Michigan vs. Texas Citrus Bowl live updates, highlights, score
ORLANDO, Fla. — Michigan Wolverines football is playing Texas in the Citrus Bowl to cap off the 2025 season. Follow along below for live updates, highlights, stats, analysis and more.
Arch Manning rushes for touchdown12/31/2025 04:34:44 PM
Arch Manning scored a 23-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 9-play, 80-yard drive on the Longhorns’ first possession of the half. The Longhorns lead 24-20 with 5:38 to go in the third quarter.
Michigan claims the lead12/31/2025 04:24:12 PM
Andrew Marsh started off the half with a 43-yard kick return to the Michigan 46-yard line. The Wolverines converted two fourth downs but didn’t end the drive with a score, with Dominic Zvada making a 31-yard field goal to make it 20-17 at the 9:37 mark.
Halftime: Michigan 17, Texas 1712/31/2025 03:49:44 PM
Michigan catches a break, misses a field goal12/31/2025 03:50:19 PM
Texas was going to attempt to take the lead with a field goal, before Arch Manning fumbled the snap and lost 22 yards, putting the Longhorns out of field goal range. They punted, and Michigan put together an impressive two-minute drive with less than a minute to go in the half. The Wolverines got into Dominic Zvada range but he missed a 45-yard field goal as time expired.
Texas ties it up 17-1712/31/2025 03:50:05 PM
Texas drove 74 yards in eight plays over 2:31 of game time to tie the game at 17-17. Arch Manning found Jack Endries for the touchdown midway through the second quarter.
Michigan takes the lead with Bryce Underwood to Andrew Marsh12/31/2025 03:02:57 PM
Bryce Underwood ran 33 yards down to the Texas 4-yard line, and then found Andrew Marsh for a 4-yard touchdown on the following play. Michigan leads 17-10 with 10:17 remaining in the second quarter. Between rushing (53) and passing (13), Underwood accounted for 66 of the Wolverines’ 69 yards on the seven-play drive.
Michigan injury updates12/31/2025 02:57:57 PM
Texas ties game at 10-1012/31/2025 02:53:19 PM
Texas converted a fourth-and-1 with a trick play, snapping the ball through a tight end’s legs who lined up under center, with Arch Manning receiving the shotgun snap and running around left end for more than enough yardage. On the next play, Christian Clark rushed 3 yards over the left side of the line — untouched — for a touchdown to tie the game at 10-10.
End of the first quarter12/31/2025 02:47:33 PM
Cole Sullivan forces fumble recovered by Michigan, which cashes in with a score12/31/2025 02:41:00 PM
On the kickoff after the Zvada made field goal, Cole Sullivan forced a fumble, which was recovered by TJ Metcalf at the Texas 23-yard line. On third-and-6 from the Texas 19, Bryce Underwood threw up a pass for Kendrick Bell, and he came up with a tough catch along the sideline that was originally called out of bounds but overturned upon review. Michigan leads 10-3 with 3:15 remaining in the first quarter.
Dominic Zvada connects on 53-yard field goal12/31/2025 02:31:57 PM
Michigan drove down to the Texas 35-yard line on the heels of some productive runs by Bryson Kuzdzal. The Wolverines took a big sack, though, and then got some yardage back with a screen to Semaj Morgan to get into Dominic Zvada range. Zvada made his second kick of 50-plus yards this season, this one from 53, to tie the game at 3-3.
Michigan with the ball back for second possession12/31/2025 02:23:57 PM
Damon Payne had a stuff for a loss on third-and-1 on Texas’ second drive, marking a three-and-out for the defense. Michigan’s offense had a couple big plays through the air on the first two but fizzled out and punted just before that. But the Wolverines are getting the ball back on their own 25-yard line for the second possession.
Texas scores on first drive12/31/2025 02:11:46 PM
Texas takes a 3-0 lead with a 43-yard field goal by Mason Shipley, who’s now 7-of-7 between 40-49 yards on the season. The Longhorns were shut down on their first two plays, before picking up a third-and-long conversion to spark the drive. Michigan allowed a 50-yard drive to start things off. The Wolverines will get the ball for the first time with 12:05 to go in the first quarter.
Texas gets ball first12/31/2025 02:04:26 PM
Michigan won the coin toss and deferred its choice to the second half. Texas will receive.