Michigan vs. Texas Citrus Bowl live updates, highlights, score

Texas scores on first drive

Texas takes a 3-0 lead with a 43-yard field goal by Mason Shipley, who’s now 7-of-7 between 40-49 yards on the season. The Longhorns were shut down on their first two plays, before picking up a third-and-long conversion to spark the drive. Michigan allowed a 50-yard drive to start things off. The Wolverines will get the ball for the first time with 12:05 to go in the first quarter.