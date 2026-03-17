Kyle Whittingham quick-hitters: Michigan 'A+' in weight room, injury updates, backup QB, more

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media Tuesday morning ahead of his team’s first spring practice. Here are bullet points on the most notable things he said.

Kyle Whittingham quick-hitters

• Graduate safety Rod Moore, senior defensive end John Henry Daley and sophomore offensive lineman Andrew Babalola will not be full participants in spring practices. Whittingham said “one or two” may do some “limited action,” noting that Moore and Daley are “proven commodities” and the focus is having them back for the season.

• Michigan has made “significant gains” in the weight room — an “A+ in that regard” — and while spring practices will reveal much more about the roster, he’s been able to see how the players move and build relationships. He believes the Wolverines have a “pretty athletic” roster with a lot of “good length” and strong “strength levels.” Plus, he believes “these guys are very willing and very hungry to work — that’s been very evident so far.”

• Sophomore Bryce Underwood is “our number one” quarterback “without a doubt.” Underwood has “performed very well in the workouts” and has shown out with his athleticism and leadership. He was voted a spring/summer captain for a reason, and is someone “everyone looks to.” Whittingham believes that if the top 10 percent of the football team is hard working and doing things right, everyone else seems to follow along. Underwood has “set the pace.”

• Underwood handled being Michigan’s starting quarterback at “barely 18” years old “fairly well” but has a lot of “room for improvement.”

• Whittingham hasn’t been surprised by anything at Michigan so far, and believes everything he said at his press conference back in December holds true about the academics, it being a “special place,” etc. He said “the bar’s been raised in every area — recruiting, everything — and that U-M is “one of the pinnacles of college football.”

• Offensive coordinator Jason Beck does a “masterful job of utilizing the players at his disposal.” At Utah last season, the unit was second in the country in rushing offense. Underwood can run, and junior running back Jordan Marshall providing a strong ground game is a “quarterback’s best friend.”

• The staff will find out the team’s strengths this spring, but Michigan will be a “physical football team,” which will be its “trademark.” The Wolverines want to be “mentally and physically tough — if you come to play us, you know you’re in for a physical contest.”

• Three or four years ago, Whittingham decided to simplify his schemes on both sides of the ball, and brought in Beck to Salt Lake City last year, who has a very “user-friendly” offense that is also effective.

• Michigan doesn’t have a lot of 2027 commitments right now, but Whittingham said “we feel like we’re on a lot of good players, and the visits actually start today.”

• “Jim Harding, offensive line coach, there’s no offensive line coach in the country better than him at developing talent. His track record speaks to that.”

• On the front seven, Whittingham believes Michigan has “three or four big interior guys that we think are going to be really good for us. He said they have to “develop some edge guys, but based on what we’ve seen just athletically and moving around, I think we’re going to be OK.”

• The one thing Whittingham was unsure of when taking the job was how it would be coaching “a bunch of four- and five-star athletes,” if they’re “going to be entitled, spoiled guys because we haven’t had that before.” But, Whittingham noted, “these guys are the furthest thing from it. These guys have got a great work ethic” and have “answered the bell to everything we’ve asked and have a lot of toughness.”

• Whittingham revealed that not all of Michigan’s quarterbacks are on campus yet — he didn’t say which ones — but that freshman Tommy Carr, an early enrollee, is “doing a nice job” and is “the one that stands out” as the backup to this point.

• This is what Whittingham said when asked about expectations for his team beyond just wins and losses: “Hopefully, we’re disciplined, play smart football, avoid sloppy penalties, play the game the way it’s supposed to be player. Good on special teams … there are some telltale signs that you can look for to determine how well coached you are and how you’re doing, and a lot of that is on special teams, how they approach special teams, which so far has been outstanding. … So, the expectations are to be a tough, physical team that plays the game the right way.”

• New general manager Dave Peloquin “is a completely meticulous, thorough, organized individual, and that’s what you have to be in recruiting.” He’s putting together a “really good supporting cast” and is one or two more staffers away from having a complete team.

• Utah was more of a “Developmental program,” with two- and three-star players and the “rare four-star guy.” They took longer to develop, but the players at Michigan are more “ready-made.”

• Freshman running back Savion Hiter is “special,” and there are a handful of freshmen that “are going to be real contributors, major contributors for us right away,” and he noted that they didn’t have that luxury at Utah very often.

• Whittingham on expectations: “I would expect at Michigan you challenge for the Big Ten title every single year, and that should be a given. Every single year, you should be in the hunt deep in the season. You should be right there with the top teams. Playoffs, obviously, is a lofty goal, but you can’t get there — most likely — unless you do well in the Big Ten, so you’ve got to take things a step at a time. But at Michigan, I would say if you’re not thinking Big Ten championship every year, then something’s wrong.”

• Sophomores Andrew Marsh, Jaime Ffrench and JJ Buchanan, plus freshman Salesi Moa, are the top four at the receiver position. Others are “jockeying” for position in the next four.