What Urban Meyer told Kyle Whittingham about taking Michigan job: 'You could win a national title there'

One of the most disliked individuals among the Michigan Wolverines football fan base is none other than former Ohio State coach and current FOX Sports analyst Urban Meyer — the very man that new head coach Kyle Whittingham name-dropped during his introductory press conference Sunday morning in Orlando.

Whittingham, of course, was the defensive coordinator at Utah under Meyer for two seasons from 2003-04, before Meyer left for Florida. Whittingham took over as the Utes’ head coach, and the two have remained close since. Recently, Meyer called Whittingham the “best coach in college football.”

Michigan’s new head coach said that he’s received advice from Meyer throughout the hiring process.

“I’ve had some good resources,” Whittingham said on building his staff. “Urban Meyer — I don’t know if that’s a four-letter word in this room or not — but Urban and I are very tight. I got some counsel from him. He’s been a few places, and the key is to get guys in that you trust, get guys that you’re familiar with, do things your way.”

Added Whittingham, of Meyer’s reaction to his former assistant taking the Michigan job: “He was excited. He said it’s a great place, great opportunity. He was surprised, as was I. I have his full support.”

Joining ‘Wake Up Barstool’ on Fox Sports 1 Monday morning, Meyer weighed in with what Michigan is getting in Whittingham.

“This Kyle Whittingham thing, he called me one day and he says, ‘Hey, what do you think?’ And I said, ‘Are you kidding me?’ You step down at Utah, and then we started talking about the Wolverines, and my comment was … and I think you know this, that yes, there’s a rivalry, there’s hatred, but you name someone that respects that school more than me and I’d probably argue with you. I have so much respect. Bo Schembechler was a friend. The reason we work so hard to beat their ass was because we respected them so much. We worked on them every day — every day of our careers.

“So, when Kyle told me that, I said, ‘Kyle, it’s a no-brainer. You could win a national title there.’

“It’s a hard job. He’s going to be under scrutiny he’s never been under before. Never been under before at Utah. This is a blue-blood program. You can get any player you want. You have elite academics. You have the challenges in recruiting that northern schools have.

“But here’s why the Wolverine nation should be ecstatic — he’s a tough cat. That’s a tough dude, man. You’re going to see, when the Wolverines were the Wolverines of old, like they were a couple years ago, they were a line-of-scrimmage team that tackled really well, played physical, tough defense and they controlled the line of scrimmage on offense — and that’s what he is. And he’s adapted well to the new era of player. That’s a thing that, when he was my defensive coordinator, he was firm and had high expectations but he was never demeaning. The players always respected him, and that’s the No. 1 quality that he has.”

Whittingham has hit the ground running at Michigan, and Meyer believes he’ll build a winner.

“He’s already talked to me about who he plans to hire, and he’s not going to announce it for a few days, until their bowl games, I believe, are over. But for all my distaste for the Wolverines, my respect is there. You’ve got you a hell of a coach. He’s going to put together a great staff. He is an organizational nutjob. You go out and watch practice, and you and your boys will go, ‘Holy shit. That’s what it’s supposed to look like. That’s what it’s supposed to sound like.’ It’s a line-of-scrimmage game. I can say I’m really excited for Kyle.”