Where 2026 Michigan football position groups rank nationally by Phil Steele

Michigan Wolverines football has some strong position groups heading into the 2026 season, according to college football expert Phil Steele. Steele ranks the top units at each position group ahead of the campaign, and Michigan has three top-15 groups nationally.

Here’s a look at where each Michigan position groups checks in on Steele’s unit rankings. Steele ranks at least 65 at each position, and the Wolverines made the cut at each spot.

Defensive line: No. 7 nationally, No. 3 Big Ten

Michigan’s defensive line returns only one starter, but senior defensive end John Henry Daley, a Utah transfer, was a first-team All-American last season by Walter Camp Football. As long as he returns to form coming off an Achilles injury suffered last November, the Wolverines have a difference-maker up front.

“While Michigan loses five defensive linemen, there’s plenty of talent ready to step up,” Steele wrote. “[Senior] nose tackle Trey Pierce is the only returning starter from last year’s team, but [senior] defensive tackle Enow Etta and [junior] defensive end Dominic Nichols have all-conference skills, and John Henry Daley (11.5 sacks last season at Utah) was a massive portal pickup.”

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, No. 7 Michigan, No. 10 Indiana, No. 11 Minnesota

Offensive line: No. 11 nationally, No. 5 Big Ten

Michigan doesn’t have a single offensive lineman older than a fourth-year senior on the team, but the group is experienced because many players saw significant playing time as underclassmen a year ago. Now, position coach Jim Harding is set to elevate the group even further.

“Head coach Kyle Whittingham‘s reputation for solid O-line play follows him to Ann Arbor,” Steele wrote. [Junior] center Jake Guarnera is the anchor, and the tackles are young but talented. Six blockers with starting experience return to a unit that was a Joe Moore Award semifinalist in 2025.”

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Indiana, No. 5 USC, No. 8 Oregon, No. 11 Michigan, No. 15 Iowa

Running backs: No. 13 nationally, No. 4 Big Ten

Michigan saw junior Jordan Marshall lead the team with 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season, even with injuries ending his season early. Justice Haynes — last year’s starter — transferred to Georgia Tech, but freshman Savion Hiter was the top player at his position in the 2026 recruiting class and will form a formidable tandem with Marshall.

“The Wolverines lost their top running back to injury mid year, but Jordan Marshall stepped in and led with 932 yards (6.2 yards per carry) with four-straight 100-yard games late,” Steele wrote. “[Senior] walk-on Bryson Kuzdzal topped 100 in his lone start. This year, they added [freshman] Savion Hiter, who looked like the [No. 1 running back recruit] he is in the spring.

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 8 Oregon, No. 9 USC, No. 11 Ohio State, No. 13 Michigan

Defensive backs: No. 17 nationally, No. 6 Big Ten

Michigan is relying on graduate safety Rod Moore to return from injury, but all signs are pointing toward him making a big impact this fall. The Wolverines have three cornerbacks that are entering their third seasons as college football starters, too, in graduate Zeke Berry and seniors Smith Snowden and Jyaire Hill.

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 2 Oregon, No. 4 Iowa, No. 9 Indiana, No. 15 Nebraska

Quarterbacks: No. 29 nationally, No. 8 Big Ten

Michigan sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood was solid against most competition while opening all 13 games a year ago, completing 60.3 percent of his passes for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns with 9 interceptions, rushing 88 times for 392 yards and 6 scores. It doesn’t seem as if Steele is expecting a big jump in 2026, however.

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 1 Oregon, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 USC, No. 12 Indiana, No. 15 UCLA

Linebackers: No. 30 nationally, No. 9 Big Ten

Michigan lost its top four linebackers from last season, meaning the likes of senior Troy Bowles, sophomore Chase Taylor and others will take the reins. The Wolverines lack experience at this position, leaving Steele and others skeptical.

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 11 Indiana, No. 12 Penn State, No. 13 Wisconsin

Receivers: No. 33 nationally, No. 7 Big Ten

Michigan has its leading receiver back in sophomore Andrew Marsh. He’s a year older after hauling in 45 catches for 651 yards and 4 touchdowns and has even more talent around him from last season. Sophomore JJ Buchanan was a breakout player at Utah last year, making 26 grabs for 427 yards and 5 scores after enrolling just a few months before the season. The Wolverines have other talented wideouts, plus some up-and-coming tight ends.

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, No. 11 Indiana

Special teams: No. 37 nationally, No. 8 Big Ten

Michigan’s special teams have been completely revamped by new coordinator Kerry Coombs, who showed some of that in the Citrus Bowl loss to Texas. The Wolverines will have a new starting kicker, sophomore Pittsburgh transfer Trey Butkowski, and a battle at punter between graduate Hudson Hollenbeck and sophomore Cam Brown, a UNLV transfer.

Big Ten teams in the top 15: No. 6 Iowa, No. 10 Indiana