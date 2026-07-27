Where Michigan football stands in 2026 preseason Big Ten media poll

Michigan Wolverines football was picked as the No. 5 team in the Big Ten in Cleveland.com’s annual preseason media poll, after finishing tied fourth in the conference last year.

Thirty-one voters were featured in this year’s poll. The Cleveland.com poll has served as the Big Ten’s unofficial media poll over the last 15 seasons (since 2011). It has correctly picked the Big Ten champion four times from 2011-25. The last time it had the champ right was in 2023, when Michigan beat Iowa in the Big Ten championship game, finished 15-0 and was crowned national champions.

With 15 first-place votes, Ohio State was picked to win the Big Ten in 2026, one of three teams to receive first-place tallies along with Oregon (11) and Indiana (5). Each writer voted vote 1–18, with first-place votes worth 18 points, second-place votes worth 17 points, etc. Ohio State hasn’t won the conference this decade, last doing so in 2020.

In this year’s poll, Michigan is behind No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Oregon, No. 3 Indiana and No. 4 USC. The Wolverines’ average rank is 5.13.

Michigan will play three of the four teams ahead of it — at Ohio State Nov. 28, at Oregon Nov. 14 and versus Indiana in Ann Arbor Oct. 24.

Penn State was projected to win the Big Ten last season but ended up tied 12th in the league and posted a 7-6 overall record.

Cleveland.com also polled voters on how many Big Ten teams would make the College Football Playoff. The majority of voters believe the conference will send three teams to the CFP, with 18 votes. Four of them think that there will be four teams in the field, while one of them has five programs making it.

Indiana (30 votes), Oregon (30), Ohio State (27), USC (8), Michigan (2) and Iowa (1) were the teams that showed up in voters’ CFP projections.

Cleveland.com Big Ten preseason media poll