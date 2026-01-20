Where Michigan stands in initial 2026 way-too-early college football rankings

It’s a new day for Michigan Wolverines football, with Kyle Whittingham taking over as the program’s 22nd-ever head coach after 21 years at Utah. He takes over after two years of Sherrone Moore, whose Wolverines went 9-4 in 2025.

Michigan checked in No. 18 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which were released following conference championship game weekend. The Wolverines navigated a schedule that included six road games to be one win away from a likely bid in the College Football Playoff but didn’t finish the deal by beating Ohio State at the end of the regular season, instead falling 27-9 in Moore’s last game.

Michigan is expected to be even better in 2025, after retaining key players on the roster and adding to it through a 2026 class ranked top 15 nationally and the transfer portal. Here’s a roundup of where six different publications have placed the Maize and Blue immediately following the national championship game.

Top 10: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 10 Oklahoma

Big Ten: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Oregon, No. 8 Indiana, No. 9 Michigan, No. 11 USC, No. 22 Penn State

Brandon Marcello: “The Wolverines might be the surprise team in the Big Ten next season. The hiring of Kyle Whittingham was a master stroke considering the timing and circumstances, but the addition of Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is the key. His offense at Utah was electric, and tapping into the potential of [sophomore] quarterback Bryce Underwood should send shivers down the spines of opposing coaches.”

Top 10: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Miami, No. 10 Oklahoma

Big Ten: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Oregon, No. 11 Michigan, No. 14 Penn State, No. 18 Washington, No. 19 USC, No. 21 Iowa

Ari Wasserman: “Michigan’s 2024 ended in disaster with a loss to Ohio State, and things (somehow) got worse. The Sherrone Moore saga — which ended in his firing — was one of the more bizarre off-the-field stories you’ll find in college football. But what happened after is all really good stuff. The Wolverines hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, retained quarterback Bryce Underwood and added a bunch of pieces in the transfer portal. Given Whittingham’s history and Michigan’s resources, the Wolverines should be a very tough out in the Big Ten next year.”

Top 10: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 10 Oklahoma

Big Ten: No. 1 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Oregon, No. 12 Michigan, No. 16 USC, No. 17 Washington, No. 21 Penn State, No. 22 Iowa

Steven Lassan: “New coach Kyle Whittingham inherits a talented Michigan roster coming off a nine-win campaign in ’25 and one that should have playoff aspirations next season. Rising sophomore Bryce Underwood is just scratching the surface of his potential and should be a good fit for new coordinator Jason Beck’s offense. [Junior] running back Jordan Marshall (932 yards) returns to anchor the ground attack, while the Wolverines should have one of the top offensive lines in the Big Ten. New defensive signal-caller Jay Hill has holes to fill at every level, but portal additions should provide instant help. If healthy, former Utah lineman John Henry Daley (11 1/2 sacks) will be among the nation’s top defenders.”

Top 10: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Indiana, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Texas A&M, No. 9 Oregon, No. 10 Miami

Big Ten: No. 2 Ohio State, No. 4 Indiana, No. 9 Oregon, No. 12 USC, No. 14 Michigan, No. 17 Penn State, No. 21 Iowa

Erick Smith and Paul Myerberg: “A new era begins under former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, who takes over a team potentially defined by quarterback Bryce Underwood’s growth as a sophomore under new coordinator Jason Beck. Defensively, Michigan has the framework of a starting lineup but lacks depth up front and is inexperienced on the second level, though edge rusher John Henry Daley and cornerback Smith Snowden came along from the Utes and will make immediate impacts. Look for Whittingham to install a high floor for his debut with the potential for a run at the Big Ten if the roster comes together this summer.”

Top 10: No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia, No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 10 Ole Miss

Big Ten: No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 6 Oregon, No. 14 USC, No. 16 Michigan, No. 18 Penn State, No. 20 Iowa, No. 22 Illinois, No. 24 Washington

Bill Bender: “Whittingham takes over at Michigan after Sherrone Moore was fired. New offensive coordinator Jason Beck will get to work with quarterback Bryce Underwood, who had 2,418 yards, 11 TDs and nine interceptions as a freshman. Jordan Marshall and five-star freshman Savion Hiter from a strong backfield, and Texas transfer Jamie Ffrench adds to the receiver room. Utah edge rusher John Henry Daley — who had 11.5 sacks — is a portal prize. The Wolverines play Oklahoma on Sept. 12 and face Indiana, Oregon and Ohio State in Big Ten play.”

Top 10: No. 1 Indiana, No. 2 Texas, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Texas Tech, No. 8 Miami, No. 9 Ole Miss, No. 10 Texas A&M

Big Ten: No. 1 Indiana, No. 5 Oregon, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 13 USC, No. 16 Iowa, No. 18 Michigan, No. 22 Penn State

Mark Schlabach: “After a season to forget, both on and off the field, the Wolverines must be looking forward to the start of the Kyle Whittingham era. The 66-year-old had a 177-88 record in 21 seasons at Utah, and Michigan hired him only 13 days after he stepped down. He has some playmakers in place on offense, led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, tailback Jordan Marshall and receiver [sophomore] Andrew Marsh. There are a handful of players coming back with starting experience on the offensive line, including [senior] left tackle Evan Link. There are more personnel losses on defense, but the Salt Lake City pipeline should help Michigan fill its holes. Daley had 17.5 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks in 2025. He’s coming back from a lower-leg injury. With several Utah assistants joining Whittingham at Michigan, there will be plenty of familiarity for a smooth transition.”